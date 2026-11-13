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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake sells 5 million copies in just four days
By Shawn Knight,9 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. In a nutshell: Grand Theft Auto VI may be the talk of the town, but it's not the only AAA title launching this holiday season. Nintendo recently released a modern remake of one of its most popular titles from the Nintendo 64 era, and early sales figures are impressive considering the limited platform availability and competition.