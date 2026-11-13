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8BitDo's new Forest Wonder keyboard and mouse bring a touch of the outdoors to your gaming setup
By Alfonso Maruccia,9 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Cozy Holiday Gifts: 8BitDo, the peripheral manufacturer best known for its retro-inspired products, is now coming out with officially licensed Xbox devices. For its new pixel-inspired, outdoor-style input combo, the Chinese company is offering plenty of interesting specifications that should appeal to both amateur and "professional" gamers who appreciate extensive customization options. That is, if the price is right for your wallet.