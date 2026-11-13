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Steam's review queue is delaying indie launches, and developers blame a wave of AI-made games
By Zo Ahmed,7 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. In context: These days, almost anyone can get an AI chatbot to code a playable game in a few hours. The result is that social media is packed with people showing off their creations, many of which are being submitted to Steam for approval. Developers say that the growing line is now long enough to push genuine indie games past their own launch dates.