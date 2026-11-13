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Google's new smart glasses take on Meta with Gemini and promises of better privacy
By Daniel Sims,7 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Recap: Google popularized the modern concept of smart glasses with its ill-fated Google Glass project in 2013, which succumbed to sharp pushback over privacy concerns. As Meta contends with the same controversy more than a decade later and Apple contemplates the issue, Google is taking another crack at it, hoping new privacy assurances can make smart glasses the next digital trend.