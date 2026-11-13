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AMD wants gamers to remember Radeon loyalty, days after declaring itself a data center-first company
By Rob Thubron,7 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Facepalm: AMD Gaming has just posted a message on its official X account that has left a lot of people scratching their heads. It shows someone walking along a beach appearing to hold hands with a Radeon graphics card, along with the text, "Never forget who was there for you at your lowest." There's also a catopion that reads "I know you'll always be there for me." What's strange is that this attempt to appeal to gamers comes a week after CEO Lisa Su announced that AMD was a "data center first company."