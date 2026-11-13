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AI companies' own doomsday warnings come back to haunt them in lawsuit demanding development freeze
By Rob Thubron,4 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. What just happened? AI bosses have spent years simultaneously warning that their creations could end humanity while racing to make them more powerful. Now, four advocacy groups want a judge to take those warnings seriously. A new lawsuit seeks to freeze development of advanced models at five AI giants, arguing that the public shouldn't have to wait for a catastrophe before someone intervenes.