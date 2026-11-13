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Modder tricks Switch 2 into thinking a $45 laptop hub is an official Nintendo dock
By Zo Ahmed,3 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Serving tech enthusiasts: Plug a Switch 2 into an ordinary USB-C hub and it will charge, but the TV stays dark. That's because the console won't send a picture until the hub answers a proprietary handshake. Nintendo's $125 dock knows the replies, as do third-party docks built to mimic it. Now, a hobbyist has taught a roughly $45 laptop hub the same trick by rewriting a sliver of its firmware.