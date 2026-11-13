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Microsoft struggles to restore Outlook, Teams, and other services as global outage enters second day
By Kishalaya Kundu,3 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Facepalm: Microsoft is struggling to restore services after a massive outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and other applications for several hours globally on Thursday. The company says it has "no indication of a cyber-attack," and that it is still trying to get all affected services up and running.