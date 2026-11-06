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Sony resurrects the 1979 Walkman headphones, now with USB-C
By Daniel Sims,8 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Looking Back: Sony's original MDR-3L2 headphones are a key part of the nostalgia surrounding the company's iconic TPS-L2 Walkman. As interest in wired headphones grows among teens, Sony has revived the MDR-3, combining a retro design with modern features, though at something of a premium over comparable on-ear models.