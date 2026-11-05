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Discord is rebuilding its desktop app in Rust to fix its memory problem
By Alfonso Maruccia,7 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Software Pigs Do Fly: PC memory is becoming an increasingly unattainable hardware product these days, which means software developers will need to adapt. Discord, one of the worst offenders when it comes to excessive RAM use, is apparently going to tackle this long-standing issue by giving up on inefficient web-based development frameworks.