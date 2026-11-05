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Bluetooth's new HDT technology delivers nearly four times the data transfer speed
By Alfonso Maruccia,6 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Forward-looking: Bluetooth connectivity has never been regarded as a particularly fast means of exchanging files or handling other data-intensive wireless tasks. But now, the organization overseeing Bluetooth development is looking to improve the popular standard's data transfer speeds. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group...