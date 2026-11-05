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Nvidia's RTX Spark GPU priority control is quietly showing up on regular GeForce PCs
By Zo Ahmed,4 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. In a nutshell: Nvidia built a new GPU priority control for its RTX Spark laptops, allowing owners to keep games running smoothly while an AI agent churns away in the background. Now, the same setting is showing up in the Nvidia App on some standard GeForce RTX PCs, too. Nvidia hasn't said a word about bringing the feature to those systems, however.