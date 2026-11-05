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Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down 41%, and the $500 price tag isn't going to help
By Rob Thubron,4 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Bottom line: Nintendo's Switch 2 sales have fallen sharply, and the price hike recently introduced to the console could make recovering harder. The company sold 2.67 million consoles in the three months through September, down 41% year over year and below the previous quarter's 3.82 million.