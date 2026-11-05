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Valve support wins praise after restoring games a Steam user deleted during depressive episodes
By Zo Ahmed,2 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. In context: Steam has long let players permanently remove games from their accounts. One user ended up using that option far more than they wanted to as a result of years of depressive and manic episodes. Plenty of the games they deleted were ones they'd played and loved, so they eventually asked Steam Support if any could be brought back. Less than 14 hours later, an agent replied to say the games had been restored.