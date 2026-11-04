undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AMD posts record $13.4 billion revenue as AI boom fuels growth, but gaming sales are down 40%
By Skye Jacobs,3 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Bottom line: AMD's Instinct accelerators and Epyc server processors pushed the company's third-quarter 2026 revenue to a record $13.4 billion, up 97% from a year earlier. The quarter showed how quickly AMD is becoming an AI infrastructure company, while the demand behind that shift is hurting the consumer hardware side of its business.