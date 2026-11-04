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Microsoft says Windows is now 20% more responsive and 40% faster at multitasking on 8GB PCs
By Rob Thubron,2 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. What just happened? Microsoft has been promising Windows 11 performance improvement for 8GB PCs for several months. Now, the Redmond giant has dived into the specifics of what that means. It claims the OS is up to 20% more responsive and multitasking is up to 40% faster, but those figures will be best-case scenarios.