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The Art and History of the Video Game Parry
By Arjun Krishna Lal,2 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. If you've ever played literally any game with combat in the last few years, chances are you already know what a parry is. It's that little window where instead of running or blocking like a total coward, you hit the exact right button at the exact right time and suddenly the fight flips in your favor. It feels amazing when you land it, and... absolutely brutal when you don't.