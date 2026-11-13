An aircraft and air traffic control tower at Denver International Airport, amid nationwide flight disruptions caused by an FAA communications outage. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Air traffic across the United States was thrown into turmoil Friday afternoon after communications problems prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a rare nationwide ground stop, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The FAA issued the emergency directive at approximately 3:54 p.m. ET, temporarily halting departing flights at airports across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that a communications issue was affecting all US Air Route Traffic Control Centers, and that FAA technicians were investigating the disruption.

The extraordinary measure raises questions about the reliability of America’s aviation infrastructure, particularly as federal officials work to modernize aging air traffic control systems that have experienced repeated technical problems in recent years.

What happened to the FAA’s air traffic control system?

The disruption emerged Friday afternoon amid reports of equipment problems affecting Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

According toCBS News, communications issues were reported in connection with ground stops at the two Chicago airports. Those reports preceded the nationwide order, although officials have not established whether the problems were directly related.

At approximately 3:54 p.m. ET, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns. The directive instructed departing aircraft to remain on the ground, while international arrivals would be handled individually.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the nationwide communications problem in astatement reported by Gizmodo, saying FAA technicians were investigating issues affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

These regional facilities coordinate aircraft moving through large sections of US airspace, helping controllers maintain safe separation between flights and manage traffic between airports.

The FAA has not established the underlying technical cause of the disruption or identified the specific systems responsible.

How widespread are the flight disruptions?

The nationwide ground stop temporarily halted departing flights across the United States, making the disruption substantially more serious than the localized restrictions typically associated with weather, congestion, or airport equipment problems.

Aircraft already airborne were not automatically required to land immediately. Instead, air traffic controllers continued managing flights under applicable safety procedures while departures were restricted.

A nationwide ground stop can produce cascading disruptions throughout the airline network because aircraft and crews are scheduled to operate multiple flights throughout the day. Even after departures resume, airlines may need additional time to reposition aircraft, adjust crew assignments, and accommodate stranded passengers.

The immediate operational concerns include:

Nationwide departures: The FAA ordered departing aircraft to remain on the ground during the emergency restriction.

The FAA ordered departing aircraft to remain on the ground during the emergency restriction. Flights already airborne: Aircraft already in flight were not automatically subject to the departure ban.

Aircraft already in flight were not automatically subject to the departure ban. International arrivals: Incoming international flights were to be managed on a case-by-case basis.

Incoming international flights were to be managed on a case-by-case basis. Airline schedules: Delays and cancellations could spread as aircraft and crews fall out of position.

Delays and cancellations could spread as aircraft and crews fall out of position. Recovery: Restoring normal flight schedules may take additional time after restrictions are lifted.

The total number of affected flights and passengers has not yet been confirmed.

Travelers should check directly with their airlines and consult theFAA’s National Airspace System Status website for operational updates.

What caused the nationwide FAA outage?

Federal officials have identified a communications problem affecting air traffic control centers, but the specific equipment, software, or network component responsible has not been publicly confirmed.

The FAA operates an extensive network of communications, surveillance, navigation, and air traffic management technologies. Disruptions involving critical components can force controllers to restrict aircraft movements while technicians investigate and implement contingency procedures.

There is currently no verified evidence establishing that Friday’s incident resulted from a cyberattack, according to the FAA.

The disruption also comes shortly after a separate widespreadMicrosoft Outlook outage affected email and other Microsoft 365 services. No technical connection between the two incidents has been established.

Determining whether the aviation disruption resulted from equipment failure, telecommunications problems, software malfunction, or another cause will require further investigation.

FAA outage renews concerns about aging US aviation infrastructure

Friday’s emergency comes amid an ongoing federal effort to modernize the technology that manages US air traffic.

The FAA’s infrastructure includes thousands of communications, surveillance, and navigation systems, some of which rely on older technologies that officials have identified as increasingly difficult to maintain.

A September 2026Government Accountability Office report highlighted the scale of the agency’s modernization challenge. Citing findings first reported in 2024, the watchdog noted that 51 of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control systems were classified as unsustainable, while another 54 were considered potentially unsustainable.

Together, those categories accounted for more than three-quarters of the systems assessed. The findings do not establish the cause of Friday’s disruption, but they illustrate the longstanding infrastructure problems facing the agency.

The modernization effort includes replacing aging copper communications lines with faster fiber-optic infrastructure. According to the GAO, the FAA reported that as of May 2026, it had replaced 2,560 of its 5,170 older copper lines with fiber-optic cables, representing approximately half of the planned replacements.

The agency aims to complete that telecommunications replacement work by December 2028, accelerating its previous September 2030 target.

How recent FAA outages compare

Friday’s disruption is the latest in a series of incidents that have exposed vulnerabilities in the technology supporting US aviation. Although the outages involved different systems and have not been linked, each demonstrates how technical problems can quickly affect flight operations across multiple airports.

Date Technical problem Operational impact Nov. 13, 2026 Air traffic control communications problems; root cause unconfirmed Nationwide ground stop temporarily halted departing flights Sept. 21, 2026 Primary communications circuit problems and damaged backup fiber-optic line Temporary arrival restrictions at several East Coast airports Jan. 11, 2023 FAA Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system malfunction Nationwide ground stop halted domestic departures

The Sept. 21 incident temporarily halted arrivals at several East Coast airports, including Philadelphia, Newark Liberty, and Teterboro. According to Reuters, the disruption involved a primary communications circuit and damage to a backup fiber-optic line.

The January 2023 outage, meanwhile, involved the NOTAM system, which distributes essential safety information to pilots and flight crews. Its failure forced the FAA to temporarily halt domestic departures while technicians restored the service.

Congress appropriated $12.5 billion in July 2025 to support the FAA’s broader air traffic control modernization effort. However, the GAO’s September report warned that the initiative lacked a reliable lifecycle cost estimate and an integrated master schedule, increasing the risk of cost overruns, delays, and unmet performance targets.

The incidents underscore why organizations invest inregional disaster recovery strategies that provide alternative infrastructure when primary systems become unavailable. Although aviation systems operate under specialized safety requirements, the broader principle of avoiding single points of failure applies across critical technology environments.

For IT leaders, the disruption reinforces the importance of tested backup communications, infrastructure redundancy, and recovery procedures. As TechRepublic has previously explored, effectivebusiness continuity planning also requires organizations to maintain essential operations while technical teams investigate and resolve failures.

When will flights resume?

The FAA did not immediately announce when normal departures would resume. Although the initial ground-stop advisory identified an operational window extending into Friday evening, that window should not be interpreted as a confirmed restoration time.

The current status of the nationwide restriction could not be independently established at the time of this update. Travelers should consult theFAA’s operational advisories and their airlines for the latest information about flight restrictions, delays, and cancellations.

FAA technicians were investigating the communications problem, with federal officials promising additional information as it became available.

Even after restrictions are lifted, passengers could face lingering delays as airlines work to restore their schedules. The extent of those disruptions will depend on how long departures remain restricted and how quickly normal operations resume.

For federal officials, the immediate priority is restoring reliable communications and maintaining safe air traffic operations. The longer-term challenge is determining the cause of the disruption and whether existing safeguards can prevent another nationwide interruption.

Friday’s incident adds urgency to an already difficult modernization effort, with the reliability of critical aviation infrastructure once again under scrutiny.

This is a developing story. Details about the outage, its cause, and the status of nationwide flight operations may change as the FAA releases additional information.