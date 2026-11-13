Toshiba is advancing the UK's quantum networking ambitions through a new government-backed project with BT and Colt. Image: Generated via Google’s Nano Banana

Building a quantum network is one thing. Making it affordable enough for telecom companies to actually use is another.

That’s the challenge Toshiba is taking on after securing a new UK government contract to develop long-distance quantum networking technology. Rather than laying entirely new fiber networks, the company wants to make better use of infrastructure that’s already in the ground.

Toshiba Europe announced the award Nov. 6, with BT and Colt Technology Services joining the 18-month effort to validate the technology under realistic operating conditions.

The project is part of the UK’s broader push to develop advanced quantum networks by 2035. But Toshiba faces a much tighter deadline: February 2028, when it must complete work intended to advance quantum networking toward commercial adoption.

What Toshiba will build

The award came through Innovate UK’s Enabling Commercial Quantum Networking competition, a combined £20 million investment in the country’s quantum ecosystem. It covers quantum networking subsystems, not a finished network.

According to Toshiba’s announcement, the project will:

Extend reach: Develop technology for long-distance quantum links.

Develop technology for long-distance quantum links. Add users: Manage connectivity as the number of users and sites grows.

Manage connectivity as the number of users and sites grows. Cut costs: Use network resources more efficiently to improve asset utilization and reduce capital spending.

Use network resources more efficiently to improve asset utilization and reduce capital spending. Test on real networks: Validate prototype subsystems with BT and Colt under realistic operating conditions.

“Building quantum networks at scale requires cost-effective subsystems that can be readily integrated into today’s data communications infrastructure,” said Andrew Shields, vice president of Toshiba Europe and head of its Quantum Technology Division.

A familiar cast, a bigger target

Neither operator is new to Toshiba hardware. The project also builds on Toshiba Europe’s earlier work running quantum encryption over existing fiber.

Date Milestone Toshiba’s Partner April 2022 Commercial trial of a quantum-secured metro network in London, with EY as first customer BT March 2025 Quantum-secured encryption trial across Colt’s optical network, including a London-to-Frankfurt route Colt, alongside Adtran, Ciena, ID Quantique, and Nokia November 2026 Innovate UK contract for long-distance, multi-user network subsystems BT and Colt

Those projects centered on quantum key distribution (QKD), which uses quantum physics to share encryption keys. The new work points further out. Toshiba says a longer-term UK goal is to link quantum processors across different data centers so they can work on tasks together.

Why the 2028 deadline matters more than 2035

The 2035 target frames the headlines, but the competition’s rules set a much nearer clock. Projects run 18 months, start Sept. 1, 2026, and must end by Feb. 28, 2028.

Each project’s total costs must fall between £1.5 million and £3 million, including VAT. Toshiba has not disclosed the value of its contract.

So this is a supply-chain contract, not a network build. The competition’s stated aim is to place UK suppliers within the supply chains of system integrators and service providers. Here, two potential customers, BT and Colt, are doing the testing.

That makes the real signal procurement, not prototypes. The UK has funded quantum in targeted rounds like this before. The next test is whether BT or Colt commits to deploying Toshiba’s subsystems once the contract wraps up by early 2028.

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