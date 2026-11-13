Samsung and Google have opened preorders for Gemini-powered smart glasses from Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, with prices starting at $395. Image generated with Google's Nano Banana.

Your next pair of glasses might do more than help you see. They could also tell you what you’re looking at.

Samsung and Google’s AI-powered Intelligent Eyewear is now available to preorder, with prices starting at $395. Developed with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, the glasses combine Samsung hardware with Google’s Gemini assistant to answer questions, provide directions, and handle everyday tasks without requiring users to reach for their phones.

Preorders opened Nov. 12, ahead of a Dec. 10 release. But there’s an important catch for prospective buyers: some of the glasses’ most useful AI features won’t work with every compatible smartphone.

Two eyewear collections offer nine frame styles

According to Samsung, the lineup includes 30 variations across nine frame styles, with different colors and lens options. Both collections join a growing selection of AI smart glasses available to consumers.

Collection Styles and options US price Warby Parker Alden, Reid, and Wren, with 14 variations From $395 Gentle Monster Six styles with 16 variations $449-489

Warby Parker offers familiar-looking frames with prescription, nonprescription, and sunglass lenses, including light-responsive options. Gentle Monster has more sculptural designs in different colors, with prescription lenses available for most models.

General availability begins Dec. 10 in the US for both collections, and Gentle Monster’s lineup will also launch in South Korea. Preorders are available through the eyewear brands’ websites and retail channels, with hands-on demonstrations at select stores.

Gemini adds visual assistance and hands-free controls

Wearers can activate Gemini with a voice command or a tap on the frames. Google says the assistant can respond to questions about what users are looking at and continue conversations without them reaching for their phones.

Among the advertised capabilities are:

Visual assistance. Identify unfamiliar objects, ask about surroundings, or use Guided Vision to hear descriptions of everyday items and printed text.

Identify unfamiliar objects, ask about surroundings, or use Guided Vision to hear descriptions of everyday items and printed text. Translation and navigation. Translate spoken conversations across more than 70 languages and hear turn-by-turn directions through Google Maps.

Translate spoken conversations across more than 70 languages and hear turn-by-turn directions through Google Maps. Calls and messages. Make phone calls, listen to notifications, and respond to messages using voice commands.

Each pair includes a 12-megapixel camera, four microphones, and open-ear speakers. A Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor powers the glasses, which weigh around 41 grams. Samsung claims up to nine hours of battery life per charge and up to 72 hours with the charging case.

Unlike display-equipped Android XR glasses, these models have no built-in screen, so the assistant delivers responses through audio.

Google has also outlined privacy protections for the camera-equipped devices. An indicator light activates during photo and video recording, and camera capture stops if the light is obstructed. Visuals submitted to Gemini are processed with bystanders’ faces obscured and are excluded from AI training and advertising.

Phone compatibility could affect the buying decision

Both Warby Parker and Gentle Monster glasses share the same smartphone compatibility requirements, regardless of frame style. Supported devices include the following:

Samsung Galaxy. Eligible Galaxy S and Z models running One UI 9.0 or later.

Eligible Galaxy S and Z models running One UI 9.0 or later. Google Pixel. Pixel 7 series and newer models running Android 17 with the September 2026 update or later.

Pixel 7 series and newer models running Android 17 with the September 2026 update or later. Apple iPhone. Eligible models with at least 6GB of RAM and iOS 26.6 or later.

Compatibility does not guarantee access to every feature. Guided Vision and the Aira visual assistance service are Android-only at launch. Users must also be at least 18 and have an eligible Google account associated with the US or South Korea.

Buyers should check which AI features their phones support

Anyone purchasing the glasses mainly for visual assistance could face an unexpected limitation. An iPhone owner, for instance, could have a compatible handset but still be unable to use Guided Vision.

People who rely on accessibility tools should also know that Google does not recommend the feature as a replacement for a white cane or other mobility aid. For example, an iPhone may meet the hardware and software requirements while still lacking access to Guided Vision and Aira at launch.

Buyers planning to use the glasses as everyday prescription eyewear should also consider lens costs, fit, and return policies. Trying the frames in person could be worthwhile before spending $395 or more.

Samsung and Google’s glasses offer a more discreet alternative to display-equipped smart eyewear, but their value will depend on more than the Gemini features advertised. For buyers, the deciding factor may be whether those features work with the phone already in their pocket.

Related reading: Apple may be developing two new AI wearables, with a Chinese supplier reporting involvement in smart glasses and earphone projects.