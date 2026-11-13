Google, Meta, and TikTok have raised objections to Indonesia's proposed copyright law revisions, which would introduce new rules for AI-generated content and payments to news publishers. Image generated via ChatGPT

Indonesia’s copyright overhaul is getting a few edits from Big Tech. Google, Meta, and TikTok are challenging proposed rules on news links, AI-generated content, and platform liability.

At a parliamentary hearing on Nov. 11, Google and Meta objected to proposals requiring platforms to pay publishers for displaying news links. TikTok argued that AI disclosure rules should distinguish between fully AI-generated content and work where AI plays an assistive role.

For publishers, IT teams, and businesses operating in Indonesia, the proposed changes could affect how they license content, use AI, and manage copyrighted material online. The legislation remains under discussion.

Google and Meta challenge payments for news links

Google’s Indonesia government affairs and public policy manager, Agung Pamungkas, warned lawmakers that requiring compensation merely for showing news links could restrict access to information, Reuters reported.

Meta’s Indonesia public policy head, Berni Moestafa, distinguished directing readers to an article from reproducing or republishing it. He warned that news “publishers could lose readership traffic as well as potential advertising and subscription revenue” if compensation requirements changed how platforms display their content.

Indonesia already has a publisher-rights framework under Presidential Regulation No. 32 of 2024, which provides for cooperation between digital platforms and news organizations through licensing, revenue sharing, and other arrangements.

The proposed copyright revisions raise a related but distinct question: whether displaying news links or previews should itself trigger compensation obligations.

Indonesia’s Press Council has supported a hybrid approach that would allow publishers to receive royalties through collective management or negotiate agreements directly with platforms.

TikTok seeks a distinction for AI-assisted content

TikTok’s Indonesian public policy head, Noudhy Valdryno, asked lawmakers not to apply AI disclosure requirements to content where the technology assists a human rather than generating the work in full, Reuters reported.

He also urged lawmakers to preserve safe-harbour protections, arguing that platforms cannot reliably determine who owns every uploaded work or whether the uploader holds the necessary license.

The distinction matters for teams using AI to translate copy, edit videos or prepare marketing materials. The final wording will determine which activities, if any, require disclosure. Businesses should not assume that every use of an AI tool would automatically trigger the same rule.

An earlier draft reviewed by Reuters in July proposed copyright protection for AI-assisted work meeting human-involvement criteria while excluding entirely AI-generated work. It also outlined rules for using copyrighted material in AI training. The earlier draft did not specify how much human contribution would qualify.

According to ANTARA, Indonesia’s intellectual property director general, Hermansyah Siregar, said the government and parliament agreed that wholly AI-generated creations would not receive copyright protection. The precise threshold for qualifying human involvement remains unclear in the publicly described provisions.

Indonesia’s proposed revisions come as copyright disputes over AI training gain attention elsewhere. In the US, Google faces a lawsuit alleging it used copyrighted books to train Gemini.

The US government has also weighed in on a separate copyright dispute involving OpenAI, as courts examine how existing copyright law applies to AI development.

Other countries are considering legislative changes. In the UK, OpenAI and Google have opposed proposed AI copyright rules, highlighting the ongoing disagreement over how to protect copyrighted material while allowing AI development.

Lawmakers focus on creators’ work in online commerce

Lawmakers are also concerned about unauthorized commercial use of creative work. During the Nov. 11 hearing, legislator Abdul Hakim Bafagih asked Meta and TikTok how they protect photographs, videos and music used by other accounts to promote products, according to the Indonesian parliament’s account.

For businesses selling through social media, the question extends beyond AI development. Copyright clearance for advertising images, music and video could become an important part of how companies review and document their promotional content.

What Indonesian and APAC businesses should prepare for

Indonesian lawmakers are aiming to bring the copyright bill to a plenary session before Dec. 12, according to ANTARA. The timeline remains a target, and the final provisions are still under discussion.

For companies operating across Southeast Asia, the proposed changes could affect how they create, license and distribute digital content in Indonesia. Businesses using the same AI tools and publishing processes across several countries may need to adjust their Indonesian operations if the legislation passes.

IT teams, publishers and businesses using AI should review three areas:

AI-generated and AI-assisted content: Identify where employees use AI for product descriptions, marketing materials, translations or video production. Document human contributions and approval processes to help assess whether future disclosure requirements might apply.

Identify where employees use AI for product descriptions, marketing materials, translations or video production. Document human contributions and approval processes to help assess whether future disclosure requirements might apply. Copyright ownership and licensing: Review permissions for images, music, videos and other third-party materials. Businesses developing or customizing AI models should also examine how copyrighted training data is obtained and licensed.

Review permissions for images, music, videos and other third-party materials. Businesses developing or customizing AI models should also examine how copyrighted training data is obtained and licensed. Platform traffic and liability: Publishers that rely on Google or Meta for referrals should monitor potential changes to news-link distribution and licensing arrangements. Digital platforms should track proposed changes to safe-harbour protections and their responsibilities for user-uploaded content.

The potential impact extends to regional businesses based outside Indonesia. A Singapore-based retailer creating AI-assisted product listings for Indonesian customers, for example, may need different review procedures for its Indonesian operations.

Agencies handling campaigns across Southeast Asia could face similar challenges if disclosure and licensing rules differ between markets.

Indonesia’s proposed rules would not automatically apply throughout APAC. Their impact will depend on the final legislation, including how lawmakers define AI-assisted work, compensable use of copyrighted material and platform responsibility.

For now, businesses can document their AI use, review content licenses and identify operations that depend on third-party platforms. The final bill will determine whether those processes need to change and how extensively.

Until those details are settled, preparation matters more than prediction.

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