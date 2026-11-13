Charts, footnotes, and graphs need checking against the original document before teams rely on an AI summary. Image: Jakub Żerdzicki / Unsplash

The exception that changes a business decision may be the sentence an AI summary leaves out.

AI document tools can help teams work through reports, policies, proposals, and presentations. But a successful upload does not establish that every relevant detail reached the model or survived the summary. For IT teams evaluating these tools, checking document coverage belongs alongside checking whether individual statements are accurate.

A useful review starts before the answer appears: What did the tool receive, what could it interpret, and which details must make it into the result?

A supported file can still lose important content

File compatibility describes what a product accepts. It does not, by itself, explain how that product handles charts, annotations, or other content within the file.

Google’s Gemini API document-processing documentation, for example, describes different processing methods by file format. PDFs and DOC, PPT, and ODP files support visual interpretation through page images.

DOCX, DOTX, ODT, and PPTX files provide text, with embedded images also included for DOCX and PPTX. Their pages and slides are not rendered as images, so layouts and charts may not be preserved.

For spreadsheets, only the first sheet is read. XLSX and XLS files provide cell values without formulas or formatting; ODS files provide cell data and formulas.

Other formats, including TXT, Markdown, and HTML, are processed as plain text, without visual interpretation of the rendered document. These distinctions describe the API’s processing behavior; they should not be assumed to apply identically to every Gemini app feature.

The distinction matters when meaning depends on layout. A slide’s main point may sit in a diagram, while a table needs its column headings and explanatory notes to make sense.

Expanded document support in tools such as NotebookLM makes more materials available for analysis. Teams still need to establish which parts of those materials the chosen workflow preserves.

Before uploading a complex file, check the product’s current documentation for the specific format and upload method. Where a source preview is available, compare it with the original.

Scans, charts, and footnotes need different checks

A scanned page can look perfectly readable to a person while containing no searchable text. Optical character recognition, or OCR, converts the text in an image into searchable text, but the conversion needs review.

Adobe’s OCR documentation advises checking the result for accuracy and completeness. Making a page searchable is a useful preparation step, rather than proof that every word or number was recognized correctly.

Other omissions come from explicit product limitations. Google’s help page for its notebook research tool says it does not import footnotes or comments from Google files. A qualification stored in either location therefore needs separate attention in that workflow.

Use the document’s structure to decide what to inspect:

Document feature What to check Scanned pages Compare recognized text with the image, especially names, dates, decimal points, and negative signs. Charts and diagrams Verify that the workflow supports visual analysis; check labels, units, legends, and explanatory notes against the original. Tables and spreadsheets Keep labels, headings, units, and footnotes together. For workbooks, confirm which sheets are read and whether formulas and formatting are preserved. Comments and footnotes Confirm whether they are imported and whether they contain qualifications relevant to the task. Slides and appendices Establish whether notes, supporting pages, and separately stored attachments are included.

For a scanned policy, try searching the original file for a distinctive sentence. If search fails, investigate its text layer or the tool’s image-reading support. If search succeeds, still inspect a sample: searchable text can contain recognition errors.

Longer context does not establish complete coverage

A model’s context window is the amount of information it can work with in a request. Capacity alone does not establish how reliably it will use every relevant passage.

The research paper Lost in the Middle: How Language Models Use Long Contexts, published in 2024, found that the models tested often performed better when relevant information appeared at the beginning or end of their input than in the middle.

Those findings concern the models and tasks studied, rather than supplying a current failure rate for every document assistant. They do illustrate why accepting a long input and reliably using its contents are separate capabilities.

For a long report, review findings by section before combining them. Preserve the relationship between a statement and its qualification: splitting a pricing table away from its exclusions can make the resulting analysis harder to verify.

Also distinguish factual accuracy from coverage. Tests of AI hallucination rates in summaries examine whether outputs introduce unsupported information. A summary can avoid invented facts and still omit a condition essential to your decision.

A concise summary can hide the exception you need

Summaries necessarily leave things out. The practical question is whether the omitted material changes what someone should do.

Consider a fictional vendor proposal. Its main section offers next-day support, while an appendix limits that service to weekdays and excludes one deployment region. A summary saying “next-day support is included” would leave a buyer without information needed to assess coverage.

For business documents, check these details separately from the overview:

Conditions: Does a benefit depend on a subscription tier, location, approval, or minimum purchase?

Does a benefit depend on a subscription tier, location, approval, or minimum purchase? Exceptions: Does another section narrow the main statement?

Does another section narrow the main statement? Status: Is the document describing a proposal, a recommendation, or an approved requirement?

Is the document describing a proposal, a recommendation, or an approved requirement? Dependencies: Does the conclusion rely on an appendix, linked policy, or separate attachment?

Does the conclusion rely on an appendix, linked policy, or separate attachment? Conflicts: Do different sections give different dates, figures, or instructions?

Do not use the summary itself as the inventory of what matters. Build that inventory from the decision you need to make and the original document’s headings, attachments, and relevant clauses.

Confirm which version the answer describes

A correct account of an outdated document can still lead a team astray.

Before relying on an answer, compare the source filename, revision date, and approval status with the authoritative copy. Establish whether the tool uses an uploaded snapshot or a connected source, and check how updates reach that source.

Google’s Gemini Notebook documentation, for example, says imported Google Drive sources can update automatically, but previously generated Studio outputs do not change when a source is updated or deleted. Check both whether the source has synced and whether the output needs to be regenerated.

As tools bring chats and project files into shared research workspaces, keep the working source set deliberate. Clearly identify superseded drafts and make sure the approved version is selected for the task.

Make document coverage part of the review

For an occasional report, start with a short list of details that could change the decision: deadlines, costs, exclusions, responsibilities, and unresolved conflicts. Locate those details in the original, then compare them with the AI output.

Where the answer includes citations, open the supporting passage and read the surrounding section. Confirm that it supports the whole claim, including its conditions. A citation to one paragraph cannot establish that no contradictory passage exists elsewhere.

If an important detail is missing, investigate the cause before requesting another summary. Check whether the content appears in the tool’s source preview, whether it is stored in a supported format, and whether the correct version was used. Supplying a clearer extract may help, but include nearby qualifications and retain a reference to the original.

For broader adoption, IT teams should test a small collection of representative documents with known answers. Include a scanned page, a dense table, a qualification in the middle of a long report, and an appendix that changes the main conclusion. Record both incorrect statements and consequential omissions.

Repeat those checks when the model, import method, or document template changes. Assign a reviewer to consequential outputs and retain the source version used for approval. That gives teams a reproducible way to judge whether the tool saves review time while preserving the details their work depends on.

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