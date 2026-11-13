RHB Becomes First Malaysian Bank to Combine DuitNow Online and Recurring Payments

RHB is the first Malaysian bank to bring DuitNow online and recurring payment acceptance together through its RHB PAY gateway. Image: RHB Bank

RHB Bank is bringing online purchases and recurring collections into one payment gateway, offering eligible Malaysian merchants a way to manage both without maintaining separate collection platforms.

On November 12, 2026, RHB Bank said it was the first Malaysian bank to offer both online and recurring DuitNow Pay acceptance through its RHB PAY gateway. The integration supports purchases, subscriptions, memberships, and monthly bills through participating payment channels.

RHB says the integration provides a transition path for businesses using FPX or DirectDebit, although individual merchants may still need additional configuration, testing, or customer authorization. The practical benefits will depend on merchant eligibility, integration requirements, and customer bank support.

RHB brings two DuitNow services into one gateway

According to RHB’s November 12 announcement, the integration combines DuitNow Online Banking/Wallets (DOBW) for online purchases with DuitNow AutoDebit (DNAD) for recurring collections.

DOBW lets customers pay through participating banks and e-wallets. Returning customers can also use saved payment methods for faster checkout where supported, reducing repeated authentication steps.

AutoDebit handles recurring collections. Under PayNet’s consent rules, customers authorize merchants to collect payments within agreed limits. Transactions can still fail because of insufficient funds or authorization problems.

RHB’s customer guidance explains how users can approve requests and manage existing AutoDebit arrangements through its banking channels.

The integration expands RHB PAY, which launched in August 2026. The bank’s unified gateway already supports FPX and card payments, with transaction monitoring, settlement reporting, and automated reconciliation. DuitNow Pay extends that infrastructure to additional online banking, wallet, and recurring collection services.

One integration, broader merchant payment options

Businesses using RHB PAY can evaluate moving existing FPX and DirectDebit arrangements toward the newer DuitNow Pay services. The unified gateway offers multiple collection methods through a single integration, although individual merchants may still require additional configuration or testing.

Subscription providers gain recurring billing capabilities, while online retailers can offer participating customers a faster checkout experience. Businesses comparing payment channels must assess fees, customer access, and integration requirements, whether they use online banking, cards, or QR payment applications.

For IT teams, the critical questions concern API compatibility, payment authorization, and failed-transaction handling. Finance teams should assess how the consolidated gateway reports settlements and reconciles collections.

Malaysia’s banking infrastructure determines which customers can use the services. DuitNow Pay operates through Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), connecting participating financial institutions and merchant acquirers. Similar payment availability constraints in the Philippines demonstrate how local bank participation shapes access to digital payment services.

The integration is also distinct from ASEAN’s broader cross-border e-commerce challenges. RHB’s announcement concerns Malaysian merchant acceptance, not a regionwide recurring-payment system.

Availability remains limited. PayNet confirms that DuitNow Pay’s business-to-consumer offering is in a controlled soft launch, with broader rollout targeted for 2027. Existing business-to-business payment flows continue through FPX.

RHB’s first-bank integration brings online and recurring DuitNow Pay acceptance together with established payment methods. Malaysian businesses considering adoption should confirm onboarding eligibility, supported institutions, transaction fees, and implementation requirements before switching.

Also read: As digital payment networks expand across Southeast Asia, proposed tighter payment-operator rules in the Philippines highlight how regulatory requirements can influence merchant payment services.