Motorola's Signature 27 offers a 7,000mAh battery and 90W charging, while Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at roughly $300 less. Images: Motorola, Google; Composite generated via Google's Nano Banana 2

Motorola is bringing a 7,000mAh battery to a flagship phone that costs $300 more than Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL.

The Motorola Signature 27 goes on sale in the US on Nov. 26, 2026, with 90W charging, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and a 200MP periscope camera. Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL, available since Aug. 20, counters with its Tensor G6 chip, Gemini features and a lower $1,299 launch price.

Motorola has the bigger battery and faster advertised charging, but those advantages haven’t been tested head-to-head here. For buyers choosing between the two Android flagships, the decision comes down to whether Motorola’s hardware specifications justify its $1,599.99 price over Google’s integrated software experience.

Motorola brings the bigger battery and faster charging

Motorola’s official announcement highlights battery capacity, charging and camera hardware. Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL specifications emphasize the Tensor G6 processor, Titan M3 security chip and integrated software experience.

Feature Motorola Signature 27 Pixel 11 Pro XL Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Google Tensor G6 Display 6.8-inch AMOLED 6.8-inch OLED Battery 7,000mAh 5,115mAh Wired charging Up to 90W TurboPower Up to 75% in about 30 minutes using a 45W charger Telephoto camera 200MP, 3x optical 48MP, 5x optical US launch MSRP $1,599.99 $1,299

Motorola offers considerably more battery capacity on paper, but actual endurance remains untested in this comparison. Both manufacturers’ advertised fast-charging performance requires compatible chargers sold separately.

Camera specifications present another trade-off. Motorola’s 200MP periscope offers higher resolution, while Google’s 5x optical telephoto provides longer native reach. Neither figure establishes which phone takes better photographs. The Signature 27 cheat sheet covers additional camera and display features.

Google’s Pixel 11 announcement emphasizes Gemini Intelligence and computational photography. Motorola offers its Qira AI system alongside selected Gemini experiences, although some announced capabilities depend on future updates and regional availability.

Google’s software experience challenges Motorola’s hardware

Motorola promises seven Android OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates from global launch, subject to market, carrier and model conditions.

Google’s Pixel update policy specifies seven years of OS and security updates from first US Google Store availability. Pixel Drops may introduce additional features, although availability varies. TechRepublic’s Android cheat sheet explains how OS upgrades differ from security patches.

Google already publishes monthly Pixel security bulletins, although updates can take weeks to reach individual devices. Motorola’s Signature 27 has yet to establish its own device-specific update history. The November Android security update illustrates why timely fixes remain important throughout a phone’s lifespan.

How we compared: We evaluated official specifications, launch pricing, announced software features and update commitments.

At their US launch prices, the Pixel 11 Pro XL costs approximately $300 less and offers Google’s integrated software experience and 5x optical telephoto camera. Motorola counters with a larger battery, faster advertised charging and higher-resolution zoom hardware.

Buyers who prioritize battery capacity and charging specifications have compelling reasons to consider Motorola. Those who value Google’s software ecosystem and a lower upfront price have a stronger case for the Pixel.

Read more: Google’s Android 17 QPR2 update provides a recent example of the software improvements and fixes supported Pixel phones can receive after purchase.