YouTube Code Hints at Tamba: A Social App With DMs and Group Chats

Google's YouTube is experimenting with a new social network called Tamba. Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash

YouTube could be exploring a separate social app with more ways for users to connect.

Android Authority found code and branding in YouTube’s Android app, version 21.44.534, pointing to an experimental experience called Tamba. References suggest followers, direct messages, and group chats, but do not confirm whether it will become a publicly available app.

The code also includes a separate package name, “com.google.android.youtube.sandbox,” and dedicated client identifiers for Android and iOS, suggesting possible development for both platforms. The branding features a scribble-style logo with a play button cut out of its center, paired with dozens of hand-drawn icons for features like chat, camera, and content creation. The hand-drawn styling differs from the icons in YouTube’s main app.

How Tamba might work

Based on code strings reviewed by Android Authority, Tamba could support follow requests and approvals, which may indicate private-profile controls. Users could send photos, videos, and voice notes in chats, heart posts and comments, and reply to comments with Shorts. Some strings suggest Shorts could play directly within conversations.

The “sandbox” naming and “experimental” icon labels indicate this is likely a testing ground rather than a finished product. Sandboxes are isolated spaces for experimentation without risking live systems.

A separate app would face an adoption hurdle

Google shut down consumer Google+ and its Allo messaging app in 2019. If Tamba becomes a separate download, it would need to offer users a reason to add another app alongside Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube itself.

One notification string references a new follower before onboarding. It does not explain how account linking, follower relationships, or consent would work.

What creators and business teams should watch

For creators and businesses managing YouTube channels, the practical question is whether additional social features would improve audience relationships enough to justify more work. A separate inbox could create another place to answer questions, moderate conversations, and manage expectations about response times.

Before adopting any new experience, teams should check who can contact the account, whether staff can share responsibility for messages, and what blocking and reporting controls are available. These are evaluation criteria, rather than confirmed Tamba features.

Some messaging capabilities already exist. YouTube’s help documentation describes video sharing and messaging for eligible users aged 18 and older in select countries and regions, including group chats with up to 30 participants. It also says Brand Account messaging is currently available to channel owners, rather than moderators or delegates.

Alongside changes to how viewers control their YouTube recommendations, new social tools would give teams another feature to evaluate. The useful test would be whether conversations produce meaningful audience engagement, customer inquiries, or repeat viewers relative to the time spent managing them. For now, the teardown provides no basis for moving an audience or assigning resources to Tamba.

Read more: For creators assessing the business value of their audience, YouTube’s Amazon shopping integration offers eligible US channels another way to earn commissions from videos, Shorts, and livestreams.