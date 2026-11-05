Google Confirms Wider Employee Buyouts Amid Heavy AI Spending

Google expands global buyout program as AI investments grow. Image: Alban/Unsplash

Google’s voluntary exit program has spread to five more countries as the company continues investing heavily in AI.

Google confirmed to Reuters that it began offering voluntary exit packages in June to some employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. The expansion, reported Nov. 4, follows programs launched last year in selected US and British divisions.

“In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement, per Reuters. “This past summer, in June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries to support our important work ahead.”

The buyouts come as Alphabet faces mounting pressure from investors over its massive AI infrastructure spending. The company has projected 2026 capital expenditures of $195 billion to $205 billion, with further increases expected in 2027, TechRepublic’s David Curry reported in July.

Why it matters

Microsoft announced a similar program on Oct. 26, offering voluntary buyouts to approximately 60,000 employees — roughly 27% of its workforce. Both companies are offering voluntary exits while continuing substantial AI investment.

Alphabet’s workforce reached 204,757 employees at the end of September, up from 194,668 at the end of March. Its total headcount continued growing despite the voluntary exit programs.

Reuters reported that Google Cloud and DeepMind employees were excluded from past buyout offers. People familiar with the latest program in Switzerland said DeepMind was excluded there.

A different kind of cost-cutting signal

Unlike mass layoffs, voluntary buyouts give eligible employees a choice about leaving with severance. Google’s 2023 layoffs in Switzerland prompted protests and a walkout, but voluntary offers do not guarantee that employees will avoid subsequent compulsory cuts.

In at least one case, Google followed voluntary offers to a division with layoffs, according to Reuters.

More Google coverage

What business customers should watch

The buyout report does not establish changes to Google’s product availability, support coverage or release schedules. For organizations using Google services, the useful next step is to monitor commitments that affect daily operations rather than infer product changes from workforce announcements.

Teams evaluating Google Workspace’s AI features should assess the capabilities currently available, their licensing requirements and their performance in actual workflows. The buyout program alone does not establish whether particular features will receive more investment or lose staff.

IT managers can also use regular vendor reviews to confirm support escalation contacts, implementation assistance and published product roadmaps. If their organization depends on a planned feature or an ongoing deployment, they should seek a specific delivery commitment from their account team.

Alphabet’s spending provides context for those discussions. Its third-quarter earnings release shows approximately $132 billion in capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $63.6 billion a year earlier. These companywide figures demonstrate the scale of investment, but they do not show how much the buyouts will save.

The remaining questions are how many employees accepted and which teams are affected. Until those details emerge, customer decisions should rest on documented service commitments, product performance and contract terms.

Read more: Microsoft’s buyout program also reaches Windows and Copilot teams, raising similar questions about workforce changes at a major enterprise technology supplier.