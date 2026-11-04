Xiaomi 18 Pro Heads to Southeast Asia — Which Countries Have Confirmed Launch Plans?

Xiaomi's November global rollout brings its Pro flagship series closer to official availability across Southeast Asian markets. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s flagship Pro phones are finally moving beyond China, with Singapore among the first Southeast Asian markets preparing for their arrival.

Xiaomi confirmed on November 2 that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max would launch globally in November 2026, following their September debut in China. Singapore subsequently opened reservations for both models, offering promotional benefits ahead of local sales. The move brings Xiaomi’s Pro lineup to international markets after the previous generation remained exclusive to China.

Malaysia and Thailand have opened reservation campaigns, while Xiaomi has teased the series in Indonesia and confirmed a November launch in the Philippines. Prices, retail dates and regional hardware configurations remain uncertain.

Xiaomi 18 Pro rollout across Southeast Asia

Xiaomi’s November global launch announcement covers both models, although the company has not established a uniform international sales schedule.

In Singapore, the official reservation campaign offers an S$300 coupon (approximately US$230) and a chance to receive gifts worth up to S$1,399 (approximately US$1,070) with qualifying purchases.

Xiaomi’s promotional terms state that customers who successfully reserve a benefit package receive an S$300 coupon, but coupons issued from 4 p.m. on November 3 are valid only for the first 200 orders placed under the campaign. Promotional gifts are limited to 30 units, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration does not constitute a completed phone purchase.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi Malaysia opened reservations on November 2, offering 1,000 Mi Points and special add-on deals. Xiaomi Thailand’s campaign advertises gifts valued at up to 4,199 baht (approximately US$130).

Xiaomi Indonesia teased the series on November 3. Local reporting also identified the standard Xiaomi 18 and 18 Pro Max in the country’s TKDN certification database, each reportedly receiving a 37.84% local-content score. The Xiaomi 18 Pro was not identified in the certification records cited by local reports.

Xiaomi Philippines has also confirmed a November launch for the 18 Pro series, although the exact retail date and final model lineup remain unannounced.

These developments point to a wider regional rollout, but Xiaomi has not announced a common sales date or confirmed identical model lineups across Southeast Asia.

Global models may differ from China’s versions

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max debuted in China on September 23 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series processors, Leica-branded cameras and secondary rear displays. Their Chinese configurations feature 7,000mAh and 8,500mAh batteries, respectively, with up to 100W wired charging. The Pro Max also faces competition from devices such as the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, particularly in cameras, batteries and displays.

International models may differ. An Italian retailer listing suggested smaller 6,000mAh and 7,050mAh batteries for the Pro and Pro Max, although Xiaomi has not confirmed those capacities for Southeast Asia. Battery capacity alone cannot predict endurance, as comparisons of high-capacity smartphones demonstrate.

Official distribution could simplify warranty claims and after-sales service compared with importing Chinese-market units. Organizations evaluating the phones for work should verify network compatibility, Android security and software update support, and compatibility with enterprise device-management tools.

Xiaomi’s November launch is confirmed, but the dates, prices and specifications that will determine when Southeast Asian buyers can purchase the phones remain unannounced.

Read more: Xiaomi’s POCO X8 and X8s comparison examines how battery capacity, camera features and country-specific availability can affect smartphone buying decisions in the Philippines and Vietnam.