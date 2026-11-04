Android Auto Not Connecting After One UI 9? Google Has a Fix for Galaxy Phones

Google is rolling out a fix for Android Auto connection failures reported by Samsung Galaxy owners after the One UI 9 update. Image: Google

Some Samsung Galaxy owners have lost Android Auto connectivity after installing One UI 9 — and even switching to a USB cable hasn’t helped in reported cases.

Google confirmed on Nov. 2 that a fix was rolling out for connectivity problems reported after the Android 17-based One UI 9 update. Users described Android Auto refusing to connect or repeatedly disconnecting, disrupting access to navigation, calls and other dashboard features.

Google has not disclosed how the fix is being delivered or when the rollout will finish. Galaxy owners still experiencing failures may need to check their phone and vehicle settings while awaiting the correction.

Google confirms fix after Galaxy connection complaints

Google confirmed the fix to Android Authority after the publication documented complaints on Nov. 2. A spokesperson said the correction had been deployed and affected devices should see their connection problems resolved soon.

The company did not identify an Android Auto app version, Samsung firmware build or delivery method. It also provided no comprehensive list of affected devices.

Complaints involved Galaxy S26 devices and a Galaxy A55. In one reported comparison, a Galaxy S24 Ultra running One UI 9 experienced connection problems, while a Galaxy S25 Edge running One UI 8.5 connected normally. The comparison suggests a possible software-related issue but does not establish its cause.

9to5Google independently confirmed the fix on Nov. 3, reporting stuttering performance alongside connection failures. Neither publication established how widespread the problem is.

The complaints surfaced as Samsung expanded One UI 9 to additional Galaxy phones. Availability varies by model and market, while some older devices may miss the Android 17 upgrade.

Other Galaxy owners have reported battery problems after One UI 9, although those complaints have not been established as related to the Android Auto failures. For organizations managing Galaxy fleets, unexpected connectivity problems could generate support requests and disrupt employees’ hands-free calling or navigation.

USB settings and other connection checks

Android Auto failures after One UI 9 may resemble the reported issue, but faulty cables, pairing settings or outdated vehicle firmware can cause similar symptoms.

Samsung’s Android Auto troubleshooting guide recommends these checks:

Restart and update the phone. Restart the device, then check Settings > Software update for available updates. Check the Play Store for Android Auto updates. Clear Android Auto’s cache. Open Settings > Apps > Android Auto > Storage > Clear cache to remove temporary app files. Check Bluetooth pairing. Under Settings > Connections > Bluetooth, select the paired vehicle and verify that Calls and Audio are enabled. Re-pair the vehicle if necessary.

Wired connections have another setting worth checking. Starting with One UI 8, Samsung changed the default USB connection mode to charging only, potentially preventing Android Auto from connecting.

Samsung’s USB connection instructions explain how to open the USB charging notification and select Transferring files / Android Auto.

Google’s Android Auto troubleshooting guidance also recommends checking the USB cable, confirming Android Auto is enabled in the vehicle and restarting the infotainment system. Aftermarket receivers may require firmware updates.

These steps can help rule out common connection problems but are not confirmed fixes for the One UI 9 issue. Galaxy owners still unable to connect should report persistent failures through Samsung Members, including their phone model, software version and vehicle details.

Google has not confirmed when the rollout will be complete, so affected owners should continue checking for updates.

Read More: For Galaxy owners experiencing other car connectivity issues, TechRepublic also explains how to address phone overheating while using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.