Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Heretic is a new horror hit but even eerie Hugh Grant couldn't make it my favorite A24 movie of the year

    By Lucy Buglass,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULkWx_0wO3zQ7800

    When the first trailer for Heretic was released, it immediately went into my new A24 movies I can’t wait to watch in 2024 list. It's easy to see why, and the trailers for the new movie were very intriguing indeed. Namely, everyone was talking about how it was nice to see Hugh Grant moving from his romantic comedy roots into something far more sinister.

    The set-up for Heretic is simple yet effective: Two young Mormon missionaries show up to the house of Mr Reed, who has apparently requested a visit to learn more about their faith. Unfortunately for them, they've walked into a horrifying trap that could cost them their sanity or even their lives. But despite the great concept and the fact it did turn out to be a very good movie, there's another recent 2024 release that holds a special place in my heart. A movie that deserves its spot on our best Max movies list, that's for sure.

    Why I Saw the TV Glow remains my favorite movie of the year

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBRbX_0wO3zQ7800

    (Image credit: Max / WBD)

    This is by no means me pitting movies against the other needlessly, but more of a celebration of why I Saw The TV Glow has had such an impact on me. It's not a particularly unique take but I can count on one hand the amount of A24 movies I disliked, and it's refreshing to see their output continuing to be as strong as it is.

    For me, I Saw The TV Glow is perhaps A24's greatest achievement to date. I love everything about it from the colour palette, the way it plays on fun cheesy 90s TV, the exploration of fandom and identity, everything about it is wonderful and I found myself completely transfixed. I'm not alone either, as my colleague Rowan Davies also thanked the movie for encouraging him to revisit his favorite Hulu show . Its impact simply cannot be ignored, it's as terrifying as it is beautiful, it manages to mix both of these feelings into something really special.

    I was curious whether or not anything would manage to knock this movie off my top spot, especially during the Halloween season. Even The Substance , which recently got a streaming release date, wasn't enough to do it. I consider that to be the best body horror of the year though, it's definitely earned that title! It's been a strong year for horrors and yet Jane Schoenbrun's brilliant movie has stayed firmly at my number one spot. Honestly, I'm impressed.

    Is Heretic still worth watching?

    Yes! Don't get me wrong, I loved it. It scared me more than I expected it to, to the point where I did find myself jumping out of my skin at one moment in particular, so it's a strong contender for the best horror movies of the year in my opinion. It's just not the best.

    A lot of it is riding on Hugh Grant's performance and I can confirm he does serious bad guy very well. Sure, we've seen him in more comedic villain roles like Paddington 2 and the Dungeons and Dragons movie, but I loved his venture into horror and I hope he does more like it. His character is this weird combination of obnoxious, charming and utterly frightening, to the point where you feel very uncomfortable watching him. Discomfort is definitely what Heretic is going for and it does it very well, forcing you to ask questions along the way.

    The best part about this is I'm actually recommending you watch both movies ( I Saw The TV Glow is currently on Max ), and I for one am thrilled we're being treated to so many good, thought provoking horrors. Long may it continue.

    You might also like

    Related Search

    Hugh GrantJane SchoenbrunHuluNetflixPaddingtonRosemary

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Peter Puffin
    1d ago
    all A24 movies suck balls.
    Kathy Ouellette
    1d ago
    If I could stomach the untalented Hugh Grant I would watch it but no thanks.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Stephen King reveals his favourite horror movie of all time
    NME3 days ago
    PSA: Here are Netflix’s secret codes to see all its horror movies and shows
    TechRadar5 days ago
    10 best horror movies of 2024
    Destructoid3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Top 20 Horror Halloween Movies: Chilling and Thrilling!
    Darcey Olson - FoodieandWine.com1 day ago
    Here's What Happened to the Millions the Menendez Brothers Were Set to Inherit
    Distractify4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
    TechRadar1 day ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Catches Elaine Spying on Drew…and Willow?
    generalhospitaltea.com3 days ago
    5 Reasons Your House Is Dusty All The Time
    The Daily South2 days ago
    How to turn off Apple Intelligence Notification summaries
    TechRadar2 days ago
    This could be why you're stuck on the Apple Intelligence waitlist
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    I love Kobo's E Ink writing tablets, but there's one critical area where Kindle has them beat
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    How to watch The Boy That Never Was online and for free – stream the Karen Perry adaptation from anywhere
    TechRadar8 hours ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Unlock Netflix's hidden horror collection with this simple code as Halloween approaches
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, October 28 (game #1008)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    FiiO FH19 review: wired earbuds that push the boat out so far, it's basically lost at sea
    TechRadar2 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, October 27 (game #238)
    TechRadar2 days ago
    The Visceral Horror Movie Stephen King Thinks You Should Watch, "But Not Alone"
    Collider3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy