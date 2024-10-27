Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    How to turn off Apple Intelligence Notification summaries

    By Graham Barlow,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ib7AF_0wNpyEmr00

    In theory, the idea of notification summaries sounds great – iOS 18 uses the power of Apple Intelligence to summarize multiple notifications from a particular app into one, easy-to-read preview that you can scan with minimal effort.

    Unfortunately, the result of these Notification summaries can be a little bit more dystopian than you’d like them to be, wiping out all nuance and human emotion from statements. Take the example of X.com user and software engineer Nick Spreen who found out via a Notification summary that his relationship with his girlfriend was over with the rather cold, if succinct, "No longer in a relationship; wants belongings from the apartment".

    Cases like that are rare, but Apple’s approach to summarizing your messages can often feel wrong. As TechRadar’s Senior AI writer, John-Anthony Disotto, wrote recently , “Seeing Apple Intelligence streamline my friends and family members’ messages into single lines of text that have a robotic tone freaks me out a little, especially considering that seven out of 10 times it gets the point of the messages completely wrong.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI21u_0wNpyEmr00

    The initial iOS 18 set up screen for Notification summaries (Image credit: Apple)

    OK Computer

    When you first set up Apple Intelligence on your iPhone or Mac you’ll be asked to choose which notifications to summarize. It only gives you groupings of types of apps here. Your choice is between News & Entertainment, Communications & Social, All Other Apps, and None.

    The good news however is that once you are up and running you do have a fair degree of control over what Apple Intelligence summarizes, even down to the particular app.

    How to turn off Notifications summaries

    1. Find Notifications

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJiQa_0wNpyEmr00

    (Image: © Apple, inc.)

    Open up the Settings app then scroll down until you find Notifications. It’s at the top of the third main group of settings.

    2. Summarize Previews

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sXr3_0wNpyEmr00

    (Image: © Apple)

    Inside the Notifications settings, tap on Summarize Previews, which is near the top of the Notifications settings.

    3. App settings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3uHd_0wNpyEmr00

    (Image: © Apple, inc.)

    You can turn off all Summarize Previews at the top of this settings screen, or scroll down and turn them on and off for individual apps. It’s worth noting that if you have Notifications turned off for an app it won’t appear here. You’ll need to find the app in Notifications, and then turn on 'Allow Notifications' first.

    The first wave of Apple Intelligence

    Notification Summaries are just one part of the first wave of Apple Intelligence features coming as part of iOS 18. Instead of releasing them all in one go, Apple is drip-feeding them out in a series of releases which won't be complete until next year when we get a fully Apple Intelligence-powered Siri with ChatGPT integration . Don't forget, to enjoy Apple Intelligence you will need a compatible Apple device .

    You might also like...

    Related Search

    Ai in technologyApple intelligenceUser experiencePrivacy concernsJohn-Anthony DisottoNick Spreen

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    I’m torn on the iPhones 16’s Camera Control – it’s handy but unfinished
    TechRadar2 days ago
    How to get Apple Intelligence in the UK
    TechRadar22 hours ago
    Google leak teases major camera updates for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11
    TechRadar3 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
    TechRadar7 hours ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Google's next-gen Gemini 2.0 AI model is rumored to be launching in December
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Tor Browser releases major service update with privacy, security, and usability boost
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Cisco issues emergency fix for VPN tool, users told to update now
    TechRadar3 days ago
    I love Kobo's E Ink writing tablets, but there's one critical area where Kindle has them beat
    TechRadar1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Pigs can't fly but they might be able to talk thanks to AI translators
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Healthcare giant Henry Schein reveals data breach following major ransomware attack
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Xbox Series X Digital Edition review: a compelling option that slightly misses the mark on price and storage
    TechRadar3 days ago
    How to Print from Instagram
    TechRadar1 day ago
    FiiO FH19 review: wired earbuds that push the boat out so far, it's basically lost at sea
    TechRadar1 day ago
    AWS fixes cloud development kit security flaw that could allow for complete account takeover
    TechRadar3 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, October 28 (game #239)
    TechRadar15 hours ago
    How to Print from Excel
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Audio-Technica’s hand-crafted 50th anniversary headphones are a a serious audio celebration
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Just got a Hulu student discount? Here are 3 shows with 100% on Rotten tomatoes to watch first
    TechRadar3 days ago
    How to watch Generation Z online and for free – stream British apocalyptic comedy from anywhere
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Everything new on Max in November 2024
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Your older LG OLED TV will soon be cursed with screensaver ads – here’s how to banish them
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam review: would make the perfect indoor security camera if it wasn’t missing this one key thing
    TechRadar1 day ago
    ‘AI is mathematics, not magic’ — AI expert says the problem is human expectations
    TechRadar2 days ago
    It's a Model and it's looking good: VPI's Model One turntable is simply stunning
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Nearly a million users affected by Landmark data breach
    TechRadar3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy