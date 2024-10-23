Open in App
    • TechRadar

    It now looks very likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Elite

    By James Rogerson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1t8l_0wIPCr7D00

    We’re probably now only a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and as such we have quite a clear picture through leaks of many of the likely specs. But one thing that has remained uncertain is what chipsets these phones will use. Now though, it’s looking very likely that they’ll all use the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

    That’s because most recent leaks point in that direction, including today’s, with reputable leaker @UniverseIce claiming that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used, and specifically saying the other two rumored chipsets – namely the Exynos 2500 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 – won’t.

    The Snapdragon 8 Elite is the brand new successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powered many of the year’s best Android phones , including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra . So in many ways it’s an obvious choice of chipset.

    But Samsung often uses its own Exynos chipsets in at least some models in some regions, and this year leaks also suggested MediaTek could be in the mix, due to Qualcomm reportedly charging more for the Snapdragon 8 Elite than it did for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

    So there was some uncertainty over which chipset or mix of chipsets Samsung would go for. But while we still don’t have official confirmation, we’d say the Snapdragon 8 Elite is likely to be used everywhere, since not only has this latest leak said as much, but we’ve also heard similar from leaker @Jukanlosreve , who claimed that Samsung had been in negotiations with MediaTek, but has ultimately decided to only use the Dimensity 9400 for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

    Some earlier leaks also pointed to Samsung going all-in on Snapdragon , with Exynos also apparently out of the picture due to the company having manufacturing issues with the new chipset.

    An elite chipset

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dnkzk_0wIPCr7D00

    The Snapdragon 8 Elite's specs (Image credit: Qualcomm)

    If Samsung does exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy S25 line, then that will probably mostly be good news. It will mean for one thing that whichever S25 model you buy in whatever region, you’ll get an equal amount of power (other than possible RAM differences).

    More importantly, the Snapdragon 8 Elite sounds enormously impressive on paper, and could provide a huge boost both to AI and gaming. And while it remains to be seen how well this chipset will perform in the real world, typically the top Snapdragon models do outperform the top Exynos and MediaTek ones.

    The one potential downside is the rumored price rise we mentioned above. If this chipset does cost significantly more than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – which given the ‘Elite’ in the name it may well do – then that increase could be passed on to consumers, making the Samsung Galaxy S25 line more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

    Whether that will happen and how much more expensive these phones could actually get remains to be seen, but we’ll probably find out in January or February going by Samsung’s typical Galaxy S release timings.

