    • TechRadar

    Crucial’s new ultra-fast clock driver DDR5 memory modules bring 2x speed boost for AI PCs, but they aren’t cheap

    By Wayne Williams,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HIXB_0wHZuDSu00

    Micron Technology has introduced its first-ever Crucial DDR5 CUDIMM (clocked unbuffered dual inline memory modules) and CSODIMM (clocked small outline dual memory modules) solutions, delivering speeds up to 6,400 MT/s - twice the maximum standard DDR4 speeds (3,200 MT/s).

    These new clock driver-based memory modules are designed for AI PCs and high-performance systems, promising faster downloads, improved refresh rates, and speed stability.

    Validated by Intel for use with its new Core Ultra processors (Series 2), these modules can reach capacities of up to 64GB and aim to meet the increasing demand for high memory performance in AI workloads.

    Paying the price

    These new memory modules integrate a clock driver directly on the RAM itself, solving electrical challenges typically managed by relying on the CPU clock. Micron says this engineering innovation makes DDR5 memory faster and more stable, particularly when combining high bandwidth with larger capacities. The firm claims its new RAM runs 15% faster than traditional non-clock-driver-based DDR5 running at maximum bandwidth of 5,600 MT/s.

    “As AI takes flight, a memory paradigm shift is needed to keep pace with unprecedented system performance requirements,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group.

    “Micron is shipping the industry’s first JEDEC-standard, commercially available DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions to power fast, out-of-the-box speeds for AI PCs and high-end workstations.”

    Micron and Intel have collaborated to validate these DDR5 modules, allowing top PC manufacturers to incorporate this technology into their upcoming systems.

    Dimitrios Ziakas, Intel’s vice president of memory and I/O technologies, said, “The powerful combination of Intel Core Ultra desktop processors and Micron’s latest clock driver-powered CUDIMM/CSODIMMs with up to massive 64GB capacities will be critical to helping propel the next wave of data-rich AI PCs to 6,400 MT/s speeds.”

    The 16GB CUDIMM and CSODIMM 6400 modules are now available to buy , both priced at $84.99. For comparison, the Crucial Pro 16GB DDR5-5600 UDIMM retails at $48.99, meaning you'll pay 73.48% more for the 15% speed boost the new RAM offers. The 64GB clocked RAM is expected to be available by mid-2025, with pricing yet to be announced.

