Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are majorly popular, which is exciting and frightening in equal measure

    By Hamish Hector,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjewM_0wFr4zib00

    The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have grown on me. I liked them a fair bit when I first reviewed them, but the addition of the Meta AI – which has now rolled out beyond the US officially – has made them easily the best AI wearable out there, and one of the best smart glasses you can buy. And it turns out I’m not alone when it comes to being impressed by them.

    That’s per EssilorLuxottica's CFO Stefano Grassi who in the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call revealed that the smart specs are the best-selling glasses at 60% of the Ray-Ban stores in the EMEA region (via UploadVR ). EssilorLuxottica is Ray-Ban’s parent company, and EMEA stands for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

    It’s no wonder then that Grassi called the smart glasses “a success,” and that Meta and EssilorLuxottica have extended their partnership to continue working together on smart specs.

    Now, there are a few factors to consider here. Firstly, because we don’t know their total share of sales, the Ray-ban Meta Smart Glasses will still likely be a minor player compared to the company's traditional sunglasses. The Meta-powered specs might be the best-selling model in some Ray-ban stores, but the vast majority of sales will still likely come from the many different shades of standard sunglasses.

    Also, Ray-Ban glasses aren’t inexpensive. If you’re already the sort of person who can confidently stroll into a store ready to drop over $100, even $200, on a pair of shades, paying that bit extra for a $299 / £299 / AU$449 pair with speakers and cameras added-on is borderline an impulse buy. Being popular among Ray-Ban purchasers doesn’t make them widely popular.

    Despite this, even if you have cash to splash that additional cost isn’t nothing, and it’s interesting – and perhaps a tad worrying – to hear that these wearable recording devices are clearly not as off-putting as the tech was even a decade ago.

    Are we ready for a smart glasses revolution?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RI6Ka_0wFr4zib00

    (Image credit: Future)

    When Google Glass launched it was billed as a technological revolution. In reality, they didn’t quite stick the landing.

    Price was a factor but I remember a lot of talk about how creepy the specs were if you thought too hard about them. Not just for wearers, who had to adjust to a camera that was (even if it’s not always active) seeing where they were looking at all times, but also for members of the public.

    There were several published stories about owners of the camera- and microphone-equipped Google Glass being assaulted because the tech agitated others so significantly. The seemingly less niche Ray-Ban smart glasses don’t seem to have caused a similar or proportional surge in crime.

    There are going to be a few reasons for this. The more discrete design of the Ray-Bans plays a part I’m sure, as will the fact that (for better or worse) we’re simply more comfortable with people carrying and using cameras around them every waking moment – you can’t wander around a busy part of a major city for more than 30 minutes and not feature in a dozen or so live streams, vlogs, or viral TikTok dance videos in the making.

    For whatever reason, it does seem that smart glasses aren’t just experiencing a technological revolution right now, but a public perception one, too. We probably should be at least a little concerned about big tech companies having access to more or our personal data than ever thanks to smart glasses, and how they might use it (such as training their AI). But from a purely technological perspective, this renewed interest in smart glasses from consumers could spur companies to come up with exciting and competing designs in the coming years.

    We’ll have to wait and see what exactly comes from the burgeoning smart glasses space, but news like today’s is starting to convince me that it might actually be a matter of when, not if, we’ll one day all be wearing a pair – as awesome and slightly frightening as that all sounds.

    You might also like

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samsung has 'no plans' to launch a cheap Galaxy Z Fold phone, but it definitely should
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Antennas Direct ClearStream Max-V Pro review: a powerful TV antenna for indoor and outdoor installation
    TechRadar1 day ago
    50x faster, 50x thriftier: UK AI startup backed by Arm delivers stunning gains in performance and power consumption using a cheap $30 system board
    TechRadar5 hours ago
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 14: should you upgrade?
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Logitech POP Icon Keys review: Bursting with color
    TechRadar2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The 90s revival continues! WH Smith announces it's selling vinyl in shops again
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    This AI video doorbell gives dynamic voice responses depending on who's calling - and it can be as aggressive as you like
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Trump has promised to protect Social Security. His proposals could lead to benefit cuts in 6 years
    CNN2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    New affordable iPad tipped for 2025 launch with Apple Intelligence
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Shocking supermarket gesture is exposing unfaithful partners
    Indy1002 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Qualcomm’s next AI frontier is… your car
    TechRadar4 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Cybersecurity workers are facing burnout, putting businesses at risk
    TechRadar1 day ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, October 23 (game #234)
    TechRadar23 hours ago
    Everything new on Netflix in November2024
    TechRadar5 hours ago
    OnePlus 13: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Millions affected in major health data breach caused by a missing password
    TechRadar8 hours ago
    Cisco takes its developer hub offline following data theft
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Thousands of WordPress websites hacked via plugin looking to steal user data
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Several top E2EE cloud storage providers have serious security flaws
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Netflix’s Woman of the Hour is this week’s movie of the hour – here are 3 more crime thrillers with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
    TechRadar10 hours ago
    The Internet Archive hit with a new level of cyberattack
    TechRadar2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy