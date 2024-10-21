Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active leak reveals design change, 3 colors, and a major battery life improvement

    By Stephen Warwick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ale6i_0wFOu5UC00

    Just months after the launch of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, and days after the leak of the new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, yet another new Xiaomi wearable fitness tracker has been leaked online ahead of its launch.

    If its predecessor – the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro – is anything to go by, we expect the new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro to be the best cheap fitness tracker on the market when it arrives.

    Last week, the Smart Band 9 Pro was leaked revealing a tweaked design and three colors . Now, we've just got our first leak at the 'Active' variant from the same source.

    YTECHB has published leaked images and specs for the new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active which reveal design changes and a significant increase in battery life. Here's what you need to know.

    Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active leaked in full

    Images shared by the outlet (above) purportedly reveal the new design for the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active. According to the leak, the new variant appears to feature a redesigned band attachment system like the leaked Pro, with a pill-shaped release mechanism that Apple Watch customers will be familiar with.

    The display also appears to be flat, in contrast to the leaked Pro version which we expect to be slightly curved at the edges.

    YTECHB has also shared some specs for the upcoming device. According to the report, it will feature the same 1.47-inch display as its predecessor but will pack up to 18 days of battery life, a significant increase over the current offering of 14 days.

    Finally, the report states that the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active will be priced the same as its predecessor, likely well below $50 / £50 / AU$50, and will initially be available in three colors.

    When will it hit the shelves? The report claims we can expect a release "within the next one month".

    It looks like Xiaomi is keeping up its trend of brilliant, cheap wearable fitness tech, so be on the lookout for this new Active and a new Pro model in the very near future.

    You may also like

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are majorly popular, which is exciting and frightening in equal measure
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Google Pixel 9a leak teases a larger screen than previous model
    TechRadar19 hours ago
    Antennas Direct ClearStream Max-V Pro review: a powerful TV antenna for indoor and outdoor installation
    TechRadar17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    We might now know the full specs for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU thanks to a new manufacturer leak
    TechRadar1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The 90s revival continues! WH Smith announces it's selling vinyl in shops again
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New affordable iPad tipped for 2025 launch with Apple Intelligence
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Thousands of WordPress websites hacked via plugin looking to steal user data
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Nidec confirms ransomware attack leaked company data online
    TechRadar1 day ago
    iPhone 16 users are reporting random restarts - but don’t worry, there’s a fix on the way
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Cisco takes its developer hub offline following data theft
    TechRadar1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    US Treasury claims to have won back billions of dollars lost to fraud using AI
    TechRadar1 day ago
    This AI video doorbell gives dynamic voice responses depending on who's calling - and it can be as aggressive as you like
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 22 (game #233)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    The Internet Archive hit with a new level of cyberattack
    TechRadar2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy