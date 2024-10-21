Open in App
    The Black Myth: Wukong physical release is coming "very soon"

    By Dashiell Wood,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnLIR_0wFMDFyW00

    If you’ve been holding off picking up a copy of Black Myth: Wukong until the release of a physical version, then it looks like you won’t have to wait much longer. Game Science has confirmed that a physical PlayStation 5 edition is on the way in the near future.

    In a recent post to the Black Myth: Wukong X / Twitter account, the developer thanked fans for their patience and stated that “the master disc for Black Myth: Wukong is ready”. If you’re not familiar with the term, a master disc contains the final launch version of a piece of gaming software which is then copied on to further discs during the production process.

    The post goes on to say that “the PS5 physical edition will be available to you very soon” though falls short of providing a definitive timescale. Given the existence of a master disc, however, it seems safe to assume that the physical launch will be some time in the next few months.

    Elsewhere, Game Science also revealed that the game has sold 10 million copies across all platforms, currently PS5 and PC, as of August 23 this year. An Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version is on the way too, but there is no concrete timeframe for this right now.

    Black Myth: Wukong first launched back on August 19. The Journey to the West inspired action game blends elements from some of the best soulslike games with a unique, visually stunning setting. Challenging boss fights are the main focus, with a gauntlet of hulking enemies to overcome.

    The game has been the subject of some controversy, most recently when those streaming the game were reportedly provided with a list of topics that they should not mention while playing . This included “feminist propaganda, fetishization, and other content that instigates negative discourse” - a request that many online commentators considered sexist.

