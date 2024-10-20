Open in App
    World's most powerful desktop PC has 256 EPYC Genoa cores, 6TB (yes TB) RAM and costs only $120,000 — but you will have to bring your own Windows 11 Pro for Workstations OS

    By Wayne Williams,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4OJ0_0wEiudE600

    The Titan A900 might look like an ordinary desktop PC at first glance, but it’s a powerful workstation designed for deep learning and AI applications.

    The machine from Titan Computers is built around AMD’s EPYC Genoa 9004 series, featuring dual EPYC Genoa 9124 CPUs with 32 cores each, providing a total of 64 cores in the default configuration.

    For users who need even more computational power you can customize the choice of processor all the way up to EPYC Genoa 9124 CPUs supporting up to 256 cores.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ePcA_0wEiudE600

    (Image credit: Titan Computers)

    It isn't cheap

    The workstation’s design is housed in a Titan Chariot mid-tower case made from anodized aluminum and steel, so it’s durable and looks great too. It comes with 64GB of DDR5 ECC RAM as standard but supports upgrades up to a massive 6TB, making it highly adaptable for memory-intensive applications.

    Storage is a default 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD delivering fast read/write speeds and a 4TB Seagate Enterprise HDD for additional storage needs. You can expand the total storage capacity even further if required, with 8TB SSDs and a 20TB HDDs on offer.

    In terms of graphics, the default configuration includes an Nvidia Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 workstation video card, suitable for general-purpose applications. However – you guessed it – the Titan A900 can be customized with a range of more powerful GPUs, including liquid-cooled options.

    Efficient cooling is obviously crucial for the level of performance we're looking at here, and the A900 features dual SilverStone Technology CPU coolers, Antec Nano Diamond Thermal Compound, and five high-performance silent fans. Again, you can customize the set up as required.

    The A900 comes with dual RJ45 10GbE LAN ports, four USB ports, and a front-facing USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port, but you can add loads more ports if you wish. Wireless connectivity is provided by Intel 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

    The default set up will cost you just under $8,000, but if you want the top of the range CPUs and RAM that price rockets up to $120,000 and extra features, including a copy of Windows 11 Pro for Workstation, will push the total even higher. You can customize your dream setup here .

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    JICH
    6h ago
    And It will be outdated by next year.. 🙄
    One-And-Done
    17h ago
    I'll take two. Hell at that price, make it three.
    View all comments
