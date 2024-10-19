Open in App
    These could be the specs of the iPhone 17 – including the new iPhone 17 Air model

    By David Nield,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zlr25_0wDRgebP00

    We don't usually have long to wait between the launch of one iPhone series and some major leaks about the next one, and so it is with the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 17 – with key details of the 2025 iPhones now out in the wild.

    According to well-respected Apple analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac ), the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) – expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus – is going to come with a 6.6-inch display, an A19 chip made by Apple, and 8GB of RAM.

    Those specs will of course be enough to run Apple Intelligence . The phone is also said to be coming with a single 24MP camera on the front and a single 48MP camera on the back – even though the iPhone 16 Plus has a dual-camera rear setup.

    If this is the first you're hearing about the iPhone 17 Air, the rumored new entry in the iPhone series is expected to be noticeably slimmer than the others, as Apple aims to boost sales of all four handsets in the range.

    Here's what may be coming

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTOJa_0wDRgebP00

    The iPhone 16 Plus could be the last of its kind (Image credit: Future)

    There are also details of the other iPhone 17 models from Pu. He says we can expect the iPhone 17 specs to match the iPhone 17 Air, while the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will get an A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM for even better performance.

    These predictions match up pretty well with what we've heard so far, though some sources are saying the 12GB of RAM will be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max – possibly due to issues with supply and production.

    This is far from the first iPhone 17 leak we've seen of course: we've previously heard about some of the colors that could be coming to the series, as well as another change in the button configuration , and some display upgrades too.

    Next year might even be the year we get to see the first foldable iPhone – though we'd say there's much less chance of that than there is of an iPhone 17 Air. The new iPhone 17 series will most probably be arriving in September 2025.

