How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free

Watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online

The Wynonna Earp TV finale saw Waverly and Nicole get hitched, as Wynonna and Doc set out on a whiskey-fueled life of adventure together, well away from Purgatory, but Wynonna Earp: Vengeance sees a psychotic seductress cut short their happily ever after. Here's where to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free – from anywhere.

For dedicated fans of the sassy demon-slayer, the pivot to the feature-length format is a bittersweet development. While it ultimately renders the satisfying conclusion to season 4 moot, it offers hope for a future, albeit not necessarily a joyous one.

Certainly, creator Emily Andras intends Wynonna Earp: Vengeance , which sees Wynonna and Doc return to Purgatory to plot their future and to exorcise the demons of the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp's past, to appeal to both the fandom and new audiences alike.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free?

Yes! Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free on the Tubi streaming service.

Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance on your usual streaming service from abroad.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance but you're away from home and access to the film is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance from anywhere:

Editors Choice

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice . It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month , and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE . There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days VIEW DEAL ON

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in the US

As mentioned above, viewers in the US can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on the Tubi streaming service. The film has been available to stream on the platform since Monday, September 23.

Outside the US? Remember that Americans abroad can use a VPN to tune into Tubi while away from home, and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free, just as normal.

How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in the UK

The Wynonna Earp: Vengeance UK premiere is set for Wednesday, October 23.

It will air on Sky Sci-Fi at 9pm BST, and be available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW . Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Americans, Canadians and Australians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance on Tubi from abroad .

How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on Tubi, where it's been available to stream since Monday, September 23.

Outside Australia? You can use a VPN to tune into 9Now , and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free, just as you would at home.

How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in Canada

Similarly, viewers based in Canada can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on Tubi. The film came out there on Monday, September 23.

Outside Canada? Remember that Canadians abroad can use a VPN to tune into Tubi while away from home and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free.

What you need to know about Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance cast

Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp

Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday

Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp

Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught

Karen Knox as Mina Starratt

Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner

Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri

Jann Arden as Bunny Loblaw

Andrew Bushell as Agent Lafferty

Greg Lawson as Sheriff Randy Nedley

Julian Black Antelope as Paco Daisy