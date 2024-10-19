How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free
By Aatif Sulleyman,
2 days ago
Watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online
The Wynonna Earp TV finale saw Waverly and Nicole get hitched, as Wynonna and Doc set out on a whiskey-fueled life of adventure together, well away from Purgatory, but Wynonna Earp: Vengeance sees a psychotic seductress cut short their happily ever after. Here's where to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free – from anywhere.
For dedicated fans of the sassy demon-slayer, the pivot to the feature-length format is a bittersweet development. While it ultimately renders the satisfying conclusion to season 4 moot, it offers hope for a future, albeit not necessarily a joyous one.
Certainly, creator Emily Andras intends Wynonna Earp: Vengeance , which sees Wynonna and Doc return to Purgatory to plot their future and to exorcise the demons of the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp's past, to appeal to both the fandom and new audiences alike.
Read on as we explain how to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance from anywhere in the world.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance but you're away from home and access to the film is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance from anywhere:
As mentioned above, viewers in the US can watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for FREE on the Tubi streaming service. The film has been available to stream on the platform since Monday, September 23.
Outside the US? Remember that Americans abroad can use a VPN to tune into Tubi while away from home, and watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance for free, just as normal.
How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance in the UK
The Wynonna Earp: Vengeance UK premiere is set for Wednesday, October 23.
It will air on Sky Sci-Fi at 9pm BST, and be available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW . Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
