Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    That Google Meet invite could be a fake, hiding some dangerous malware

    By Sead Fadilpašić,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PagYP_0wCJoVtD00

    Hackers are targeting victims with fake broken Google Meet calls in an attempt to infect them with malware and thus grab their sensitive information, experts have warned.

    A report from cybersecurity researchers Sekoia claim the campaign is a new variant of the previously-observed ClickFix attack.

    ClickFix victims are shown a fake error page (for example, a browser that is outdated and thus unable to open a certain website) and then offered a fix (a ‘patch’, or a ‘version upgrade’). If the victims don’t realize the ruse and download the ‘fix’, they end up infecting their endpoints with different malware.

    StealC and Rhadamanthys

    In this instance, Sekoia’s researchers found several websites pretending to be Google Meet video conferencing landing pages.

    People that open these websites are shown an error regarding their microphone or camera. The offered ‘fix’ is a PowerShell code, copied to the clipboard, which runs in the Windows Command Prompt.

    This code ultimately deploys either the StealC infostealer, or Rhadamanthys. For macOS , which is also targeted, the attackers are dropping the AMOS Stealer as a .DMG file called “Launcher_v194”.

    The threat actors in this campaign are called the Slavic Nation Empire (SNE) and Scamquerteo, apparently sub-groups of other threat actors named Marko Polo and CryptoLove, respectively.

    Besides Google Meet, Sekoia has found Zoom, PDF readers , fake video games (Lunacy, Calipso, Battleforge, Ragon), web3 browsers and projects (NGT Studio), and messenger apps (Nortex) being abused for the same purpose.

    The attack most likely starts with a phishing email, and targets mostly transport and logistics firms.

    Via BleepingComputer

    More from TechRadar Pro

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #497)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak hints at the colors you'll be able to choose from
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #1000)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    How to watch The Devil's Climb online: stream Alex Honnold 2024 documentary from anywhere
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Critical Kubernetes Image Builder credential vulnerability allows for virtual machine SSH access
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card, weigh-in results
    TechRadar1 day ago
    The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak hints at the dimensions for all three phones
    TechRadar16 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    How to watch DI Ray season 2 online: stream British crime drama
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Why cats greet you at the door
    Vision Pet Care26 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    BLINK, BLINK, BLINK, BLINK again — core river region bathed in light, one more night to go
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Max drops Dune: Prophecy's official trailer and proves that HBO is still the king of original TV shows
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA10 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Netflix teases Virgin River season 6's wedding of the year and I desperately need an invite
    TechRadar2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy