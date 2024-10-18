Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    OnePlus shares release date for Android 15 update, announces new AI features

    By Jamie Richards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVUiP_0wC0TZq800

    OnePlus has announced that it will release an Android 15 -powered update to its OxygenOS operating system on October 24 via an online event on official OnePlus channels.

    The company says OxygenOS 15 will bring “meaningful AI features” and a “distinctive design style”, with a focus on user-friendliness and speedy performance.

    Though we don’t have specific details of the mentioned AI features yet, OnePlus says these have been “strategically designed across multiple common scenarios”.

    It’s not yet clear whether these AI tools will be proprietary or based on those built into the Android 15 operating system.

    OnePlus says the underlying animations of the Android operating system have been reconstructed for OxygenOS 15, with the aim of providing a smoother experience.

    OxygenOS 15 will be the first version of OnePlus’ proprietary wrapper to make use of Android 15, the source code for which was released on September 4 .

    However, it’s only recently that phone makers have begun to implement the latest version of the world’s most popular operating system, with Android developer Google rolling out Android 15 to its Pixel phones on October 15 .

    On October 17, we reported that Motorola had begun issuing an Android 15 update to select devices in beta , with Xiaomi and Honor going the same route in global markets.

    However, we don’t expect OxygenOS 15 to launch in beta, which means OnePlus has a shot of being the second phone maker to implement a stable release of Android 15.

    Which OnePlus phones are likely to get Android 15?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29otJA_0wC0TZq800

    The OnePlus 12 launched globally in January 2024 (Image credit: Future / James Ide)

    We aren’t yet sure of which OnePlus phones will receive the OxygenOS 15 update, but we’re expecting all of the best OnePlus phones to make the cut.

    The premium OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open , as well as the mid-range OnePlus Nord 4 , are likely to get this Android 15-powered update, as OnePlus has promised four years of updates for each handset.

    The OnePlus 12R is also likely to receive OxygenOS 15, as it’s still in the first year of a promised three years of updates.

    For the moment, much of the above remains speculative, so we’ll be on the lookout for more official OnePlus announcements.

    For the latest updates on OxygenOS 15 and Android 15, be sure to keep up with our OnePlus coverage and Android coverage.

    You might also like

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Leaked dummy units of all three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones show off their sizes and dimensions
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Google Chrome on Android is about to get a massive upgrade for password managers that’s been a long time coming
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Sonos confirms some missing details about Arc Ultra – and says its app now has 90% of its missing features back
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #497)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #1000)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Critical Kubernetes Image Builder credential vulnerability allows for virtual machine SSH access
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    How to watch Wynonna Earp: Vengeance online for free
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Building in security without putting the brakes on application development
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Netflix teases Virgin River season 6's wedding of the year and I desperately need an invite
    TechRadar2 days ago
    With this app I'll never forget to pack my toothbrush again
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Seagate Game Drive External SSD for PlayStation review: chic and officially licensed, but not that speedy
    TechRadar13 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Ted Lasso season 4 may have leaked before Apple TV Plus announces it – with a filming date sooner than expected
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Amazon’s color Kindle is too late to the party – I’m firmly in camp Kobo now
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Intel's 128-core wonder processor is also its most expensive CPU right now, Xeon 6980P costs more than twice its AMD's 128-core rival, the EPYC 9754
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post25 days ago
    7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 18)
    TechRadar2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy