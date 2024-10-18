Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Business heads are struggling to trust AI, but hope it will be a major source of revenue

    By Craig Hale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tk7lA_0wBwH0G400

    New research from Qlik has revealed that, despite leaders acknowledging the significant potential of artificial intelligence for driving profits and achieving strategic goals, many projects are still stuck in the planning phases.

    Qlik says this is due to mistrust, governance issues and regulatory challenges, each contributing to delays in the full and successful deployment of AI.

    Consequentially, more than one in 10 (11%) UK businesses now have between 50 and 100 AI projects stuck in the planning stage.

    AI projects aren’t hitting the ground running

    The report also reveals that one-fifth of British companies have had to cancel up to 50 AI projects as the struggle to move AI initiatives from concept to deployment becomes a challenge.

    According to the report, more than three-quarters (79%) of decision-makers are now turning to ‘ready-made’ AI solutions to streamline deployment and reduce risks, but at the risk of a lack of personalization and customization to the company’s specific needs.

    Data governance (28%), regulatory issues (22%) and a lack of clear ownership over AI projects within businesses (20%) were all highlighted as obstacles, but the most significant was a lack of trust, with 41% of decision-makers reporting that senior managers are still sceptical of AI . Furthermore, 17% acknowledged a lack of trust on the part of customers.

    Qlik Chief Strategy Officer James Fisher commented: “Understanding the value of sharing insights and benefits of AI across the business and senior management team, will help to limit the number of AI projects getting stuck in planning or being forced to cancel.”

    However, all is not lost. Another report by Cisco, also focused on the long-term potential of AI, found that nearly one-fifth (19%) of UK partners predict that 76-100% of their revenue will come from AI within the next 4-5 years.

    It, too, revealed that businesses are being faced with major hurdles in their AI adoption plans, with infrastructure (33%) and cybersecurity (32%) emerging as the key obstacles, far ahead of customer experience (6%) in third place.

    Cisco VP of Global Partner Engineering Alex Pujols added: “The potential for AI to transform business operations is immense and realising this requires a concerted effort to strengthen our partners’ practical deployment capabilities.”

    More from TechRadar Pro

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Apple Pay added new ways to pay, like card rewards and installment plans
    TechRadar2 days ago
    A solution in search of a problem? Intel debuts AI app that runs locally on its most recent CPUs - but will it convince users of the benefits of end-user AI?
    TechRadar2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #1000)
    TechRadar17 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak hints at the colors you'll be able to choose from
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    How to watch DI Ray season 2 online: stream British crime drama
    TechRadar1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden says relying on blockbuster games is "a death sentence"
    TechRadar3 days ago
    The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak hints at the dimensions for all three phones
    TechRadar5 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #497)
    TechRadar17 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card, weigh-in results
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 18)
    TechRadar2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Which iPhone should you buy? How to choose your Apple smartphone
    TechRadar2 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy