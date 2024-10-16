Open in App
    • TechRadar

    These noise-cancelling headphones with spatial audio look like a steal for their $69 launch price

    By Carrie Marshall,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehM6f_0w96Fmq100

    If you're looking for a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones , the new Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones could be just the job: with a launch price of just $69.99, down from the normal list price of $149.99, they deliver an impressive specification for the money. In addition to the obligatory ANC , they come with head-tracked spatial audio too.

    You're also promised up to 65 hours of battery life with ANC off. There's rapid charging too, so you can expect up to 14 hours of playtime from a 10-minute recharge. That's handy for travelers who often need to recharge in a hurry.

    Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones: key features

    The drivers in the Bowie 30 Max are 50mm dynamic drivers with "200% bass boost", and while we don't know exactly what that means, we presume they should be suitably thumpy, if that's your thing. They're certified for wired and wireless hi-res audio too, with LDAC at up to 990kbps.

    The noise-canceling system uses dual microphones and digital processing to remove 96% of external noise, apparently, reducing ambient audio by up to 45dB. And there are built-in gyroscopes and accelerometers to deliver head tracking for a much more immersive spatial audio experience.

    In the past, a pair of budget headphones that packs in all this tech would normally come with a sacrifice to sound quality, but these days you can get some really rich audio quality from alarmingly affordable over-ear headphones . We'll have a review of these headphones soon, to find out if that's the case here or not.

    Baseus' own website is currently listing the headphones with a full price of $79.99 and a further $10 discount, and Amazon US is also offering a coupon code that brings the price down to the same $69.99.

    The headphones will also be available from Amazon in the UK and EU in the not too distant future, although pricing there hasn't been announced just yet.

