Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Popular VPN boosts its security game and brings your browsing to the cloud

    By Chiara Castro,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOcXP_0w8r2fO500

    You probably know by now – the best VPN services encrypt internet connections while spoofing your real IP address and location to give your online privacy a boost. As digital threats get more diversified, however, VPN providers often upgrade their software with tools like malware and ad-blockers to protect you against different cyberattacks. But, what if these digital dangers were prevented from reaching your device altogether?

    This is the idea behind IPVanish 's new tool: Secure Browser. A two-year in-the-making project, it comes as both a standalone app and browser extension to operate all your activities entirely in the cloud. All browsing information promises to be completely detached from your device to keep it safe. According to the provider, this means: "no local data stored, no trackers monitored, and no malware risks."

    IPVanish's security upgrade doesn't end there, though. Secure Browser is now available as part of the new Advanced plan alongside its no-log VPN , Threat Protection tool, and a newly launched 1TB of encrypted Cloud Storage powered by Livedrive .

    From a VPN to security suite

    "Secure Browser is something unique, which we don't see any other major VPN or antivirus players putting on the market," Subbu Sthanu, Chief Commercial Officer for Consumer Security at Ziff Davis (IPVanish parent company) told me.

    The key idea here is to move your "window to the world," as Sthanu put it, from your device to a sandbox in the cloud on IPVanish servers. Users interact with it through a video feed directly through the browser, while their activities remain isolated in the virtual environment.

    This approach promises to "drastically improve" your security and anonymity online. Your device would never know your browsing history, for instance, with all the information supposedly deleted from the cloud after any session. Your device won't be vulnerable to malicious links, viruses, spyware , and other type of malware as these would never reach it in the first place. It also prevents third-party cookies from tracking your activity and habits.

    IPVanish has the advantage of operating within Ziff Davis' wider areas of expertise in security tools – from consumers to enterprises, from antivirus software to cloud backup solutions. The company now seeks to bring it all together. "We are moving from being a VPN provider to a security suite," Sthanu told me. "Secure Browser is a core part of it."

    Secure Browser comes both as a web app and a browser extension. All you need to do is download the software, log in with your IPVanish credentials, and turn it on. You'll notice that all the tabs you'll open after that will be labeled and later saved locally as "Secure Browser." Besides this, you can use the browser as usual without even noticing it.

    Being a standalone app, you can use Secure Browser with or without an active VPN connection. It comes with 10 different locations to choose from, at the time of writing, which include the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and some EU countries. This means you will be able to bypass geo-restrictions even when you aren't connected to its VPN software.

    At this point, you might be wondering: why should I even use a VPN in the first place?

    Sure, Secure Browser shields you from browsing fingerprinting and targeted ads – which a virtual private network cannot. Its malware and tracker protection is also expected to be more efficient than the IPVanish Threat Protection feature. However, a VPN is still necessary to enjoy an encrypted internet connection and prevent your ISP from monitoring what you do online.

    Secure Browser is meant to be used in tandem with the VPN, Sthanu explained. So, you'll have privacy and anonymity from the VPN, while Secure Browser will protect your device and boost your online security. Put simply, "We're taking online protection to the next natural level, beyond the VPN," he added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChejV_0w8r2fO500

    (Image credit: IPVanish)

    You might not want to use Secure Browser each time you access the internet. Let's say that you want to keep track of your browsing history, for example, which is why you have the option to open suspicious links through Secure Browser (by right-clicking them) and do the rest of your day-to-day browsing as usual.

    All in all, as Robert Custons, Head of Product Marketing at Ziff Davis, put it, Secure Browser is a proactive solution that seeks to stop security problems before they happen rather than trying to fix them afterward.

    "It's not this continuing cat-and-mouse game anymore [between the software and attackers]," he told me. "Everything is in the cloud. It is not connected to your device."

    As mentioned earlier, IPVanish's security upgrade also includes 1TB of encrypted cloud storage from the provider's sister brand Livedrive. This allows backup for one PC or Mac computer and up to five mobile devices and tablets, for both Android and iOS systems. The subscription even includes an external online drive with unlimited device connections, allowing you to easily offload and share large files.

    Secure Browser and Cloud Storage come alongside IPVanish VPN and its Threat Protection tool with the new Advanced plan, starting from as little as $4.49 per month.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Microsoft says it has lost 'weeks' worth of security logs for some products
    TechRadar3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    How to watch The Devil's Climb online: stream Alex Honnold 2024 documentary from anywhere
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    OnePlus shares release date for Android 15 update, announces new AI features
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Leaked dummy units of all three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones show off their sizes and dimensions
    TechRadar7 hours ago
    Amazon just dropped the Fire TV Stick HD, and it comes with a nice surprise in the box
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Everything new on Hulu in November 2024
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 18)
    TechRadar3 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    I’ve seen the new AI collar that lets your dog talk, and it’s as wild as it sounds
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Netflix's Carry-On trailer shows off a modern day Die Hard with an evil Jason Bateman set to cause Christmas carnage
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Popular Florida Pizzeria Closed After State Inspection – Live Roaches and Serious Sanitation Issues
    Akeena12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    CISA issues advisory on Iranian brokers selling access to critical infrastructure
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    How to print from Android
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy