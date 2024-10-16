Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    The PS5 Pro version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature ray traced ambient occlusion and other notable enhancements

    By Rhys Wood,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzA18_0w8qbJS800

    The PS5 Pro version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have some enhancements compared to the version on the base console, developer BioWare has confirmed.

    The news comes from a blog post on EA's official website written by studio technical director Maciej Kurowski. In addition to global release times and system requirements for its PC version, Kurowski broke down what enhancements players can expect from Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS5 Pro.

    "The game’s Fidelity and Performance modes will both see improvements on the hardware," Kurowski wrote, "including improved resolution in 30fps Fidelity and 60fps Performance modes. Additionally, there will be various improved visual settings across 30fps Fidelity and 60fps Performance mode."

    So far it's all things we expected from an enhanced PS5 Pro version, then, but Kurowski goes on to suggest the team is leveraging tech exclusive to Sony's beefed-up $700 console. Here, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature "upgraded image quality thanks to Sony’s new AI-based upscaler, PSSR." Kurowski also confirmed the team has "enabled Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) in the 60fps Performance mode, which previously was only available on the base PlayStation 5 with 30fps Fidelity mode."

    In summary, Dragon Age: The Veilguard players on PS5 Pro will not only be able to make use of Pro-specific features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution for a bump in image quality. They'll also benefit from having technically demanding features like RTAO available at higher framerates. Seemingly, then, you could be getting an experience on PS5 Pro that's similar to that of a fairly high-end PC.

    Do take this with a pinch of salt, though; it remains to be seen just how well the game runs on PS5 Pro with all these extra enhancements enabled. There's still a chance for uneven performance even on more powerful hardware; hopefully, BioWare is able to provide an experience fitting of the pricey mid-gen upgrade.

    You might also like...

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Black Ops 6 preload and file size
    TechRadar1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    How to watch The Devil's Climb online: stream Alex Honnold 2024 documentary from anywhere
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    OnePlus shares release date for Android 15 update, announces new AI features
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Leaked dummy units of all three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones show off their sizes and dimensions
    TechRadar7 hours ago
    Amazon just dropped the Fire TV Stick HD, and it comes with a nice surprise in the box
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    Everything new on Hulu in November 2024
    TechRadar1 day ago
    I’ve seen the new AI collar that lets your dog talk, and it’s as wild as it sounds
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    CISA issues advisory on Iranian brokers selling access to critical infrastructure
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    How to print from Android
    TechRadar2 days ago
    How to unsend an iMessage
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Hulu is stealing the saddest rom-com I've seen with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes from Netflix – here’s where you can stream La La Land
    TechRadar3 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Netflix teases Virgin River season 6's wedding of the year and I desperately need an invite
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Joe Rogan says the Garmin Fenix 8's cold water problem "sucks" – but he's got a solution
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Let the games begin: after October the battle of the next-gen processors kicks off, so you might wanna hold off on building that new PC
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post5 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Micro nuclear reactors are being built that can deliver 5MW of power for up to 100 months, producing a staggering 1.2 petawatt-hours of energy
    TechRadar1 day ago
    An RTX 5070 18GB GDDR7 version may follow the planned 12GB model, but I have to ask, Nvidia - is it really necessary?
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Google Chrome on Android is about to get a massive upgrade for password managers that’s been a long time coming
    TechRadar4 hours ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy