    Nvidia rumored to launch whole range of next-gen GPUs by March 2025, including RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti – but we’re not convinced

    By Darren Allan,

    2 days ago

    Something weird might be happening with Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs , because if the rumor mill is to be believed, we’re going to get a whole bunch of Blackwell GeForce graphics cards in the near future – including RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 models.

    As you may recall, all the chatter on Blackwell was about the flagship RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 until recently when the RTX 5070 came into the conversation , apparently set to be revealed at CES alongside the other two next-gen GPUs.

    Now we have word from the Board Channels over in China (via VideoCardz ) – not always the most accurate source of rumors, we should note, so add plenty of skepticism – that Nvidia will be introducing RTX 5060 flavors early in 2025.

    Nvidia’s plans, as outlined by the leak, involve the firm releasing the RTX 5090 and 5080 in January (presumably shortly after the revelation of these GPUs), and then in February, the RTX 5070 will follow – apparently with an RTX 5070 Ti in tow.

    Then, in March, we will see an RTX 5060 hit the shelves, along with an RTX 5060 Ti. So basically, the entire Blackwell line-up, or the core GPUs anyway, will be out by the end of the first quarter of 2025 (apply salt very liberally now).

    (Image credit: Future)

    Analysis: Does this make any kind of sense?

    What on earth’s going on here? As noted, all the focus has been on the RTX 5090 and 5080, then suddenly the RTX 5070 seemingly pops out of nowhere, and now the RTX 5060 as well (complete with matching Ti flavors of both).

    Actually, regarding the RTX 5070, the theory is it’ll run with 12GB of VRAM – which has meant this purported GPU has already been flamed considerably as not remotely future-proofed – but we’ve also heard that there could be a version with 18GB of video RAM . Is this graphics card the rumored RTX 5070 Ti mentioned here?

    We guess that particular piece of the puzzle fits, kind of, but what about the RTX 5060? We’ve heard literally nothing about that desktop GPU, and what’s more, we had to wait quite some time for the release of the RTX 4060, which didn’t arrive until eight months after the RTX 4090 (to be fair, the 4060 Ti turned up after seven months).

    To see the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070, and 5060 – plus variants – all turn up in the space of three months seems like a very unlikely prospect. Why would Nvidia take this route? We can’t figure out a decent answer to that question – unless perhaps it’s tied up in taking on RDNA 4 mid-rangers ( which are expected to arrive in Q1 2025 ). Frankly, though, we’ll have to see a lot more than this relatively thin rumor from said Chinese forum before we can entertain this notion.

    After all, if the RTX 5060 GPU is so close at this point, why have we heard nothing about it yet? Except for the laptop version of the 5060, mind, which brings forth another idea – are there some crossed wires here between desktop and mobile launches? Another rumor is that Nvidia will reveal mobile Blackwell GPUs at CES 2025 , and it’s much more believable that a full range of those graphics cards for gaming laptops could turn up together.

    Surely the source wouldn’t make that kind of basic mistake, though, so for now, we’ll just have to remain somewhat mystified by the turn of the rumors here – and wait for any further clarification that Nvidia really is planning to spring an early RTX 5060 launch on us.

