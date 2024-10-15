Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Casio launches AI-powered furry robot pet that wants to replace your dog

    By John-Anthony Disotto,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLy5p_0w7ImpRw00

    Casio’s AI-powered robot pet, Moflin, is now available to preorder in Japan , ushering in the start of a dystopian pet-owner future where you send your furry partner to Casio’s repair center rather than take it to the vet.

    Moflin looks like a large Guinea pig, without the mouth, or as Audio Editor, Becky Scarrott puts it, “a Porg from Star Wars, but horizontal.” It’s intended to be held and cuddled, bringing you the emotional connection you’d get with a pet, without the responsibility of looking after a living being.

    Moflin was initially developed by Vanguard Industries, first coming to TechRadar’s attention at CES 2021 . Now, Casio is manufacturing and distributing the furry friend across Japan for 59,400 yen (roughly $400 / £305 / 600AU$). Moflin will start shipping on November 7th and comes with an optional subscription service to cover any repairs, including a fur replacement.

    Casio’s Moflin launch trailer shows a woman interacting with the fluffy robot throughout her day, cuddling with it in bed and even letting it sit on the dinner table as she eats - either a lonely vision of the future or the dream emotional support animal.

    Moflin’s official website says, “Just like a living animal, Moflin possesses emotional capabilities and movements that evolve through daily interactions with its environment.” The robot will also “develop its own unique personality and as it gets attached to you”, making your Moflin unique to the experiences it has encountered.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCYd7_0w7ImpRw00

    (Image credit: Casio)

    Just like a real pet, Moflin will be happy when you spend time playing and loving it, but ignore the AI-powered fluff ball and it’ll get stressed and anxious, longing for love. You’ll not be able to tell from its body language, though, Moflin’s state of mind is only visible through an app, which seems a bit too robotic for my liking.

    Casio says Moflin has a 5-hour battery life on a single charge, slightly less than my French Bulldog Kermit’s 24-hour runtime. If you need to boost its power, Moflin sits in a cute charging bed and requires a 3-and-a-half-hour power boost to help with your emotional well-being again.

    Moflin feels like the TikTok generation’s Tamagotchi, but just like in the 90s, digital pets can only go so far. Part of being a pet owner is loving and caring for something that completely relies on you, I’m not sure a notification to say Moflin needs charging is quite the same.

    You might also like...

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care15 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    3 Everyday Foods to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Doctor
    Julie Gaeta28 days ago
    ‘Sipultie' online drugs market servers seized by Finnish authorities
    TechRadar22 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    How to unsend an iMessage
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    How to walk 10,000 steps a day: Tips and tech you need to get your steps in
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, October 16 (game #227)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, October 16 (game #996)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Netflix’s Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare isn’t the only catfishing documentary worth streaming this week
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    How to watch Ghosts US season 4 online from anywhere
    TechRadar20 hours ago
    Nothing's next wild design idea is this glow-in-the-dark Phone 2a
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Viofo’s powerful new dash cam brings several world-first features - including smoother 4K video
    TechRadar1 day ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Researchers develop new tool for spotting Android malware
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Mobvoi Ticwatch Atlas is a Garmin rival Wear OS watch I'm really excited about
    TechRadar23 hours ago
    How to watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 online and for free – stream British sitcom from anywhere
    TechRadar20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy