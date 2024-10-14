Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Apple has a vision for your smart home - but will it repeat the mistakes of the past?

    By Cat Ellis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nJfY_0w600zqh00

    After a lengthy silence, it looks like Apple might finally be ready to re-enter the smart home market - but has it learned from past mistakes?

    The company has been out of the smart home game for a long time (it's been silent on the subject since the arrival of the HomePod 2 in January last year), but according to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert Mark Gurman , it's ready to dive right back in with a bevy of new devices and a new operating system. Gurman (a reliable source for insider info) suggests that homeOS will be the connective tissue that links a series of smart displays scattered throughout your home, plus extra devices like a table-mounted robotic arm.

    We first heard rumors about homeOS back in January this year , when the name was spotted in a beta release of Apple's TV operating system, but now Gurman suggests that it's likely to appear within the next two years.

    It's an interesting strategy. As Gurman notes, Apple's previous attempts to work its way into our living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms have come unstuck thanks to its focus on "premium products that work in a closed ecosystem". So why develop yet another proprietary OS - particularly when Apple has contributed to the Matter smart home standard to help the problem of compatibility between smart home devices from different brands? Many people who may consider scattering Apple's smart displays throughout their homes will have already invested in a different system, so why should they ditch their cheap Amazon Echo speakers in favor of something that will likely be much more expensive?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qAa9_0w600zqh00

    Will Apple Intelligence convince you to ditch your current smart speakers? (Image credit: Shutterstock)

    Why a new OS?

    Gurman suggests that Apple's new screens will be affordable, but it's hardly likely to undercut Amazon - a company that allegedly lost $25 billion on Echo speakers between 2017 and 2021. Instead, the difference will likely be Apple Intelligence .

    It seems likely that certain features of its new smart home tech will only be available to those who have fully invested in Apple's ecosystem, in the same way that people with a Windows laptop and an iPhone won't enjoy the same functionality they would if they switched to a MacBook, and Android phone owners get a stunted experience if they try to use a pair of AirPods Pro.

    Apple's new smart screens will likely use Apple Intelligence to blur the lines between your phone and your home, letting a smarter version of Siri follow you wherever you go, transferring to your smart screens when you get back from work, and taking everything you did during the day with it. All your personal information, preferences, messages, and more will flow between the two, with no effort on your part, in a way they wouldn't be if your home were packed with a mix-and-match selection of devices from different brands.

    It's been suggested that Amazon may try to recoup some of its speaker-based losses by introducing a premium, AI-powered Alexa subscription. However, Apple has no plans to start charging to Apple Intelligence until at least 2027 , which might just give it the edge. Let's just hope they fix the dire state of the Home app , first.

    iPhone owners will get their first taste of Apple Intelligence when iOS 18.1 launches later this month, and TechRadar's AI channel is the best place to find all the latest news and previews of new features coming your way soon.

    You might also like

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The latest Pixel Drop is here, bringing upgrades to cameras, Call Screen, and more
    TechRadar2 hours ago
    How to print text messages from Android phones
    TechRadar1 day ago
    How to print from Whatsapp
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Cisco investigates breach after data put up for sale on BreachForums
    TechRadar22 hours ago
    MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac models are disappearing off the shelves, another sign that Apple’s M4 Mac launch is imminent
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Your recent LG OLED TV is about to get a great free upgrade – earlier than expected
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    LG's fabled rollable phone might still happen, as the company patents new and improved rolling OLED tech
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, October 15 (game #995)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Apple’s digital iPhone car keys could soon support these big-name vehicles
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Until Dawn review: the horror classic gets a scary-good visual and technical update
    TechRadar21 hours ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Nothing's next wild design idea is this glow-in-the-dark Phone 2a
    TechRadar2 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    I’ve seen the new AI collar that lets your dog talk, and it’s as wild as it sounds
    TechRadar19 hours ago
    Nakatani vs Salapat live stream: watch boxing online and on TV now – start time, full card
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Sneaks Gun Onto Carnival Cruise Ship
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Xbox Cloud Gaming will reportedly let players stream their own games from next month
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Researchers develop new tool for spotting Android malware
    TechRadar23 hours ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    5 free horror movies to stream on Tubi this Halloween season
    TechRadar22 hours ago
    Hundreds of malicious apps are lurking on the Android Play Store, and have already been downloaded by millions
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy