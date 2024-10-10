Open in App
    • TechRadar

    How to watch 'Sweetpea' online and from anywhere – stream the comedy-crime drama

    By Bill Borrows,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJroe_0w1STZpr00

    Where to watch Sweetpea online

    One minute she is being ignored - in the cornershop, at work, on the bus - and the next minute... well, you'll need to see it for yourself as Rhiannon experiences an awakening of truly frightening proportions and starts giving her "Kill List" some serious attention. Here's how to watch Sweetpea online now — and from anywhere with a VPN .

    Ok, so she has some issues - her father's ill, boyfriend won't commit, work is a nightmare - but the lengths she eventually goes to in order to deal with this situation once she has reached boiling point can reasonably be described as extreme.

    That she gets away with it is almost entirely due to the fact that she is female and has an innocent face at complete odds with what she is prepared to do with a very sharp knife. But everybody has a ying and yang right? A Jekyll and Hyde?

    Not quite like Rhiannon who is soon liberated and empowered by her sick and twisted revenge plot and, if anything like the character in the book (by CJ Skuse), is only just getting started.

    Below we have all the details you need to watch Sweetpea online from anywhere in the world.

    Watch Sweetpea online in the US

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EGDJ_0w1STZpr00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuWer_0w1STZpr00

    You can watch Sweetpea season 1 on Starz from October 10.

    No cable? Subscribe to the Starz streaming platform. Plans usually cost $9.99/month but currently, you can get your first three months for just $2.99/month .

    Hulu's Starz add-on ($9.99/month) is another great way to watch your favorite Starz shows. Hulu plans start from $7.99/month after a FREE trial .

    You can also stream Starz via Philo (from $25/month plus $10/month Starz add-on) and Sling TV , which offers Starz as a $9/month add-on to either of its Blue or Orange plans. View Deal

    Watch Sweetpea around the world

    How to watch Sweetpea in Canada

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzYcZ_0w1STZpr00

    You can watch Sweetpea exclusively on Crave in Canada.

    There are now three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at $9.99 a month, Standard with Ads for $14.99, and the Premium Ad-Free plan, which is $22. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too.

    Whichever tier you choose, you'll also have to pay extra for Crave's Starz add-on in order to watch this and all of the Power series. It costs an additional $5.99 per month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jaak_0w1STZpr00

    How to watch Sweetpea in the UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Wzbr_0w1STZpr00

    Sweetpea premieres on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, October 10 in the U.K with  every episode available for Sky subscribers via the Sky Go app.

    Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £26/month, with a free one month trial available for the online-only Sky Stream.

    Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from £6.99/month.

    Traveling abroad? You'll need a good streaming VPN .

    How to watch Sweetpea online in Australia

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8sRE_0w1STZpr00

    Aussies can watch Sweetpea on streaming specialist Binge and also Foxtel from Thursday, October 10.

    Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs from AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

    Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch new episodes on Fox Showcase.

    Sweetpea episode guide

    Season 01 Episode 01: Sorry For Your Loss - When her father dies, and her school bully returns to town, a quiet wallflower is triggered to a violent breaking point.

    S01 E02: This Sort of Thing Needs Some Feminine Energy - When Rhiannon's victim is discovered, she goes on a mission to find out who he was and whether he deserved it.

    S01 E03: TBA

    S01 E04: TBA

    S01 E05: TBA

    S01 E06: TBA

    'Sweetpea' - Cast

    • Ella Purnell ( Fallout , Yellowjackets ) as Rhiannon
    • Nicole Lecky ( Mood , Sense8 ) as Julia
    • Calam Lynch ( Bridgerton , Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power ) as AJ
    • Jon Pointing ( Big Boys , Smothered ) as Craig
    • Leah Harvey ( Foundation , A Gentleman in Moscow ) as Marina
    • Jeremy Swift ( Ted Lasso , Downton Abbey ) as Norman
    • Dustin Demri-Burns ( Slow Horses , Am I Being Unreasonable? ) as Jeff
    • Dino Kelly ( Trigger Point , Alexander: The Making of a God ) as Marcus
    • Ingrid Oliver ( Doctor Who , The Watch ) as D.I. Diana St. John

    Where was 'Sweetpea' filmed?

    "Sweetpea" was filmed in Southend-on-Sea with locations including Southend Observation Tower on Pier Hill, Western Esplanade's Cliff Lift and theme park Adventure Island.

