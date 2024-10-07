Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, October 8 (game #988)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

S POILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #988) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4 *.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #988) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1 .

Quordle today (game #988) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• Yes . One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #988) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0 .

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #988) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• T

• H

• B

• D

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #988) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #988, are…

TROUT

HATER

BARGE

DOZEN

Dealing with an uncommon letter like Z is always a tricky matter in Quordle; the chance that it appears in more than one word is unlikely, so you need to be pretty sure it's needed before playing it. Fortunately that was the situation I was in today: I effectively had DO-EN to solve, and nothing other than Z worked there by that stage. Given the presence of an ER word (HATER) and a repeated letter in TROUT, it was a difficult enough day without that Z cropping up too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #988) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #988, are…

BINGE

OVERT

UNMET

SHOOK

