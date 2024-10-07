Open in App
    • TechRadar

    Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, October 8 (game #988)

    By Marc McLaren,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWPyP_0vy6uvui00

    Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

    Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today , NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

    S POILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

    Quordle today (game #988) - hint #1 - Vowels

    How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

    The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4 *.

    * Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

    Quordle today (game #988) - hint #2 - repeated letters

    Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

    The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1 .

    Quordle today (game #988) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

    Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

    • Yes . One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

    Quordle today (game #988) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

    Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

    The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0 .

    If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

    Quordle today (game #988) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

    What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

    • T

    • H

    • B

    • D

    Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

    Quordle today (game #988) - the answers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULB2n_0vy6uvui00

    (Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

    The answers to today's Quordle, game #988, are…

    • TROUT
    • HATER
    • BARGE
    • DOZEN

    Dealing with an uncommon letter like Z is always a tricky matter in Quordle; the chance that it appears in more than one word is unlikely, so you need to be pretty sure it's needed before playing it. Fortunately that was the situation I was in today: I effectively had DO-EN to solve, and nothing other than Z worked there by that stage. Given the presence of an ER word (HATER) and a repeated letter in TROUT, it was a difficult enough day without that Z cropping up too.

    How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

    Daily Sequence today (game #988) - the answers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llIBD_0vy6uvui00

    (Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

    The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #988, are…

    • BINGE
    • OVERT
    • UNMET
    • SHOOK

    Quordle answers: The past 20

    • Quordle #987, Monday 7 October: CAULK, HALVE, APING, HEATH
    • Quordle #986, Sunday 6 October: FUDGE, TENOR, BEGAT, ROUSE
    • Quordle #985, Saturday 5 October: ELECT, CROAK, FRISK, JAUNT
    • Quordle #984, Friday 4 October: ELFIN, GRAIL, PATIO, RECAP
    • Quordle #983, Thursday 3 October: TENTH, REMIT, CURVE, TOAST
    • Quordle #982, Wednesday 2 October: ARGUE, CRANE, TOKEN, PRINT
    • Quordle #981, Tuesday 1 October: FRILL, MADLY, GRANT, NYLON
    • Quordle #980, Monday 30 September: CRUSH, TARDY, TEACH, STUMP
    • Quordle #979, Sunday 29 September: SERIF, BORNE, WRITE, SLEEK
    • Quordle #978, Saturday 28 September: BUSHY, CIVIC, SNOUT, EQUIP
    • Quordle #977, Friday 27 September: GUEST, CHASM, ROOST, BASAL
    • Quordle #976, Thursday 26 September: STAGE, VOGUE, CLUMP, HEATH
    • Quordle #975, Wednesday 25 September: UMBRA, DADDY, GLAZE, PRANK
    • Quordle #974, Tuesday 24 September: SPACE, INNER, SPAWN, BEGAT
    • Quordle #973, Monday 23 September: GUILT, STERN, ANNEX, FIELD
    • Quordle #972, Sunday 22 September: ZESTY, MEATY, ALIVE, DRAWN
    • Quordle #971, Saturday 21 September: VITAL, FRAIL, SPEAR, EERIE
    • Quordle #970, Friday 20 September: ELIDE, DITTO, SHAWL, BONUS
    • Quordle #969, Thursday 19 September: MARRY, OWING, DICEY, LUCKY
    • Quordle #968, Wednesday 18 September: CEDAR, VENOM, MIGHT, MEDIC
