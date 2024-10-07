Open in App
    • TechRadar

    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 8 (game #219)

    By Marc McLaren,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjfVF_0vxxZ9Vl00

    Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

    Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today , NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

    SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

    NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #1 - today's theme

    What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

    Today's NYT Strands theme is… Protective measures

    NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #2 - clue words

    Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

    • WALL
    • TELL
    • RENT
    • SCAB
    • BACK
    • WRECK

    NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #3 - spangram

    What is a hint for today's spangram?

    Keep it tight

    NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #4 - spangram position

    What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

    First: left, 4th row

    Last: right, 6th row

    Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

    NYT Strands today (game #219) - the answers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWTvP_0vxxZ9Vl00

    (Image credit: New York Times)

    The answers to today's Strands, game #219, are…

    • LOCK
    • PASSWORD
    • SAFE
    • BACKUP
    • FIREWALL
    • ENCRYPTION
    • SPANGRAM: SECURITY
    • My rating: Moderate
    • My score: 2 hints

    The trouble here was that even once I realized the theme was SECURITY, as the spangram would have it, I was thinking physical and not digital. That's maybe not surprising as my first hint had given me LOCK, and combined with the theme clue of 'Protective measures' that got me thinking of ways you protective yourself in the world, rather specifically online. And indeed, they weren't all online – SAFE was also in there. But thinking of the likes of ENCRYPTION and FIREWALL was harder, so I needed another hint to get me to the finish line, safe and sound.

    How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

    Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 7 October, game #218)

    • CHOICE
    • GROOVY
    • SWELL
    • DANDY
    • BOSS
    • RIGHTEOUS
    • HYPE
    • SPANGRAM: THATSCOOL

    What is NYT Strands?

    Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

    I've got a full guide to h ow to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

