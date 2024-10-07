NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 8 (game #219)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Protective measures

NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WALL

TELL

RENT

SCAB

BACK

WRECK

NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

• Keep it tight

NYT Strands today (game #219) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First: left, 4th row

Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #219) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #219, are…

LOCK

PASSWORD

SAFE

BACKUP

FIREWALL

ENCRYPTION

SPANGRAM: SECURITY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

The trouble here was that even once I realized the theme was SECURITY, as the spangram would have it, I was thinking physical and not digital. That's maybe not surprising as my first hint had given me LOCK, and combined with the theme clue of 'Protective measures' that got me thinking of ways you protective yourself in the world, rather specifically online. And indeed, they weren't all online – SAFE was also in there. But thinking of the likes of ENCRYPTION and FIREWALL was harder, so I needed another hint to get me to the finish line, safe and sound.

